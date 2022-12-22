DJ Vlad, whom Joc had made the commitment to in the first place, confirmed via an Instagram comment that the rapper will follow through. Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict spread all over social media for the last couple of hours, with reactions and comments galore. However, some of those came from Internet sleuths who, for whatever reason, can’t let someone live a bet down. Clips resurfaced of an interview between DJ Vlad and Yung Joc, where the 40-year-old rapper said he’d shave his head if Tory was guilty. Well, the time has come, and many went back to the interview to show Joc those receipts.

