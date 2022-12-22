Read full article on original website
Tory Lanez’s Fans Start Petition To Appeal Verdict
Fans of Tory Lanez have launched a petition to appeal his guilty verdict regarding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Fans of Tory Lanez have launched a petition on Change.org to appeal the verdict in the rapper’s recent trial regarding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A jury found Lanez guilty of all charges on Friday. The petition labels the verdict a “true miscarriage of justice.”
Orlando Brown Arrest: Actor Loses Movie Role In Wake Of DV Incident
The “That’s So Raven” alum was taken into custody by Ohio police earlier this week. What appears to have been a brief return to the entertainment industry for Orlando Brown has quickly crumbled before him. According to a new report from TMZ, the That’s So Raven alum has been fired from an upcoming film after being arrested for domestic violence earlier this week.
Meek Mill Reacts To Judge Who Sentenced Him Getting In Trouble For Misconduct
After throwing shade at his old judge, the Philly rapper is manifesting that energy into community efforts and giving family time to poor inmates. Whether it’s immediately or years after the fact, you can always depend on karma coming to bite you in some way. Meek Mill’s former judge learned that this week, as authorities stripped her of over 50 cases she was presiding over. Mill excitedly shared the news via Instagram and wrote a pretty emblematic caption.
Fetty Wap, R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell & More Get Christmas Meals In Jail
Some big names who are currently serving time will be fed a holiday-themed feast on Christmas Day. Christmas meals are undeniably one of the most exciting parts of the holiday season. Even from jail, it looks like some locked-up celebrities get to enjoy a Christmas meal. It appears as though...
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Calls Her & Blueface Broke
The 22-year old entertainer’s brother slammed her and Blueface in a Tik Tok video. Chrisean Rock’s family is not happy about her relationship with Blueface. The 22-year old entertainer’s brother took to Instagram to blast his sister and her boyfriend by calling out them about their finances. “Y’all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood,” he began.
Mariah The Scientist Faces Backlash Over Old Tweets Defending Tory Lanez
Fans slammed the singer after old tweets resurfaced of her defending Tory Lanez. Fans are not happy with Mariah The Scientist after some of the star’s old tweets resurfaced. The tweets show the singer defending Tory Lanez against Megan Thee Stallion to artist Kaash Paige. Back in 2020, Kaash tweeted that she worked with Tory and he “for sure doesn’t respect women.”
Yung Joc Pledged To Shave Head If Tory Lanez Found Guilty
DJ Vlad, whom Joc had made the commitment to in the first place, confirmed via an Instagram comment that the rapper will follow through. Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict spread all over social media for the last couple of hours, with reactions and comments galore. However, some of those came from Internet sleuths who, for whatever reason, can’t let someone live a bet down. Clips resurfaced of an interview between DJ Vlad and Yung Joc, where the 40-year-old rapper said he’d shave his head if Tory was guilty. Well, the time has come, and many went back to the interview to show Joc those receipts.
Chrisean Rock & Blueface Fight About Their Relationship Status On “Crazy In Love”
As her man takes a trip to Las Vegas, the 22-year-old gets particularly emotional in front of the cameras while fretting about his fidelity. The third episode of Zeus’ Crazy In Love is quickly approaching. Those who have tuned into the show so far are curious as to what will happen next. In the premiere, Blueface was hit by his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock’s father. By next Sunday, though, he got his lick back – but not before he was additionally confronted by his partner’s older brother.
Diddy Reacts To Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” Interview With G Herbo
If there’s anyone Sean Combs doesn’t play about, it’s his Shawty Wop. Diddy and Yung Miami have never claimed to be official. However, when headlines revealed that the former had fathered a child with another woman earlier this year, the internet immediately clowned the City Girl for sticking by his side afterward.
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
Benny The Butcher Says B.Dot Must Be “Eatin’ Crack” Over Best Rappers List
Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn called out Brian “B. Dot” Miller for leaving Griselda off his list of the best rappers. Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn were not happy with Griselda’s exclusion from Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s year-end list for the 10 Best Rappers of 2022. Miller selected Pusha T, Gucci Mane, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, JID, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Drake, Ransom, and Lil Wayne.
Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears Discussing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back tears while explaining how she’s been co-parenting with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while discussing Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday. The two are currently co-parenting their four children. “I had the best dad,” Kardashian said....
NBA YoungBoy Says He & Trippie Redd Had A Falling Out
NBA YoungBoy and Trippie Redd are no longer friends. NBA YoungBoy says that he and Trippie Redd have had a falling out. YoungBoy recently discussed his relationship with the rapper during his new radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, Never Broke Again Radio. “I tried to contact bro, well...
Clive Davis Says Whitney Houston Attempted To Give Up Drugs Before Her Death
The record exec opened up about Whitney’s attempt to be drug-free before her death. Clive Davis is opening up about Whitney Houston’s last days. The infamous music exec recently revealed that he was shocked by Whitney’s 2012 death. Davis says Houston made a “valiant attempt” to give up drugs before she died.
Kim Kardashian Addresses Balenciaga Backlash
The SKIMS founder opened up about the brand’s controversial holiday campaign. Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out about Balenciaga’s recent campaign drama. The high fashion brand released a controversial holiday ad featuring kids holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. Kardashian came under fire after fans slammed the SKIMS founder for not addressing the campaign scandal sooner.
50 Cent Threatened With Lawsuit Over “Hip Hop Homicides”
The latest episode of 50’s show has received some backlash. Every series 50 Cent touches seemingly turns to gold. But the star has been threatened with legal action thanks to his new WE Tv series Hip Hop Homicides. The newest episode explores the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Duck was shot and killed in his hometown in August 2020 while out shopping with two other people.
Boosie Badazz Wants To Direct A YSL RICO Case Movie
The Baton Rouge rapper and entrepreneur is no stranger to the film industry, having just dropped a comedy in time for Christmas. YSL’s ongoing RICO case took the world by storm this year, with Gunna free but Young Thug still behind bars. Moreover, there have been so many twists and turns that it gets difficult to keep up with what happened and what’s speculated. Still, some within the rap game want to take that chance. Boosie Badazz expressed interest in directing a movie about Young Thug, YSL, and their legal battle.
Diddy & Dana Tran Take Photos With Baby Love Sean Combs
She’s only a few months old, but Love Sean Combs already has a full head of dark hair on her head. Big families are obviously in style this year. Though he’s already a father of six, Diddy was proud to announce earlier this month that he welcomed a new child. The majority of his kids were born to the late Kim Porter. However, the latest arrival belongs to 28-year-old Dana Tran.
Lil B Drops Surprise Jazz Album, “Afrikantis”
Keeping up with releases from Lil B remains a rather difficult feat. The Based God is one of the most prolific artists from the 2010s era of internet rap. His overwhelming discography spans more than 70 projects. The latest of which, Afrikantis, arrived as a surprise on Thursday (December 22)....
