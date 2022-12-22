Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Could LA Explore Signing Recently Released Former All-Star?
Southern California native Mike Moustakas has been DFA'd by the Reds, leading some to wonder if a Dodgers/Moose partnership might work.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reacts to Non-Tender in Cubs Introduction
After struggling the past few years, the former MVP hopes to revive his game in Chicago.
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Likely Won't Be a Prominent Option at Shortstop in 2023
He'll likely just provide some depth at the position.
Angels Roster News: Halos Add Another Infielder on Minor League Deal
He's appeared in 23 games in the MLB in his career.
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels News: Insider Thinks LA Could Trade for This Top Shortstop
This would be a major splash for Perry Minasian and co.
Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers
The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
Where Could Former Phillies Shortstop Segura Land in Free Agency?
Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura is still looking for a new home in MLB free agency. Where could he land?
Yankees can expect Spencer Jones to be elite in 2023
The Yankees used their 2022 1st Round Pick on 6’7 outfielder Spencer Jones, a left-handed slugger from Vanderbilt University. Despite the fact that the Yankees (as per usual) were picking in the latter half of the 1st Round, they selected a premier talent in Jones. The 21-year-old put up...
Red Sox Will Listen To Trade Offers For Core Player After Tumultuous Offseason
The Boston Red Sox are open to dealing outfielder Alex Verdugo in order to upgrade elsewhere if necessary.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Report: Phillies Sign Reliever Craig Kimbrel
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to terms with closer Craig Kimbrel.
Dodgers Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Journeyman
L.A. Has Signed Steven Duggar to Minor League Deal
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Dodgers Offseason: Former LA Closer Signs with Phillies
It's officially time to say goodbye to Kimbrel as he heads off to Philadelphia
Dodgers Prospects: Which LA Farmhand Broke Out Most in 2022?
The Dodgers continue to do the seemingly impossible, having an outstanding farm system while also putting a winning team on the field at the big-league level. In 2022, L.A. won a franchise-record 111 games while also putting together the number-two minor-league system. Over at MLB.com, prospect experts Jonathan Mayo and...
SF Giants agree to terms with former All-Star OF Michael Conforto
The SF Giants have agreed to a two-year, $36 million deal with outfielder Michael Conforto.
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: A Breakdown of Which Players Are Up for Arbitration
The team has a number of decisions to make with a total of 10 arbitration-eligible players.
Angels News: MLB Writer Calls Out Anthony Rendon to Step Up in 2023
The Angels need third-baseman Anthony Rendon to play much better than he has recently if they're going to make any noise in the AL West in 2023.
