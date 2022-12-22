ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets

The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers

The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees can expect Spencer Jones to be elite in 2023

The Yankees used their 2022 1st Round Pick on 6’7 outfielder Spencer Jones, a left-handed slugger from Vanderbilt University. Despite the fact that the Yankees (as per usual) were picking in the latter half of the 1st Round, they selected a premier talent in Jones. The 21-year-old put up...
Yardbarker

Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Yardbarker

Dodgers Prospects: Which LA Farmhand Broke Out Most in 2022?

The Dodgers continue to do the seemingly impossible, having an outstanding farm system while also putting a winning team on the field at the big-league level. In 2022, L.A. won a franchise-record 111 games while also putting together the number-two minor-league system. Over at MLB.com, prospect experts Jonathan Mayo and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical

Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

