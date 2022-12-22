ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

What to Stream This Weekend: Theatrical Releases Now Streaming, Yellowstone & Reboot

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsUWC_0jrsF46900

"

Need something to take you away from family and friends this holiday weekend? Cheddar recommends two movies coming off of theatrical runs: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' and 'The Banshees of Inisheran.' Also, two series: 'Yellowstone' and 'Reboot.'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Netflix Picked by Digital Editor Mike Nam I got the chance to see this Netflix-produced sequel to the acclaimed original whodunit Knives Out during its limited theatrical release, and while not quite as good as the original, it served up a twisty, fun-filled murder mystery just stuffed with the talents of lead actor Daniel Craig along with Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, and more. The bizarre island getaway setting is also a welcome changeup to the old-fashioned mansion and parlor room of the first flick. The cinematic puzzler streams on Netflix on December 23. The Banshees of Inisherin - HBO Max Picked by Reporter Alex Vuocolo Fresh off its theatrical release,
The Banshees of Inisherin is now available on HBO Max just in time for awards season. This dark comedy is about what happens when a man, played by Brendan Gleeson, decides out of nowhere that he no longer likes his lifelong friend, played by Colin Farrell, who struggles to accept this. It gets even trickier when the man gives his ex-buddy a bizarre ultimatum: Stop talking to me or I will start cutting off my own fingers and giving them to you. What follows is at once hilarious, melancholic, thought-provoking, and deserving of its critical acclaim. Check it out now before it inevitably pops up in this year's Oscars nominations. Yellowstone - Paramount Network, Peacock Picked by Growth Associate Keara O’Driscoll I recently have been watching Yellowstone
and now I understand the hype. I once heard it described as “ Succession but with Republicans.” The shots are visually stunning, as it features beautiful landscapes of Montana as well as some awesome animal shots. However keep in mind it is a bit graphic as someone pretty much dies each episode. Reboot - Hulu Picked by Sr. News Editor Dina Ross A sitcom about a sitcom? It's been done before, but luckily this attempt is actually funny. Old-school sitcom creator Gordon (Paul Reiser) teams up with his daughter Hannah (Rachel Bloom) to do a modern reboot of his hit series. At every point, Reboot is looking both backward and forward: should you dodge emotional cast members or lend them a shoulder to cry on? How much political correctness is too much in a writers' room? How true-to-life should a sitcom really be? The cast is packed with professional funny people like Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, and Johnny Knoxville. Just as with every other sitcom, this sitcom about a sitcom can rely too much on old tropes, but there's always a true LOL around the corner.
