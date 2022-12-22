Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
BC3 Closing Campus For Friday
Butler County Community College is shutting down its main campus for Friday. College officials say all classes and activities will be canceled due to the impending weather. It will be a remote workday for all non-essential staff. The post BC3 Closing Campus For Friday appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler,...
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle
NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
cranberryeagle.com
Schools announce early dismissals Thursday
Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frigid winter storm arrives in region — speed limits reduced, schools closed
PennDOT reduced speed limits on several roadways in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday morning as a weather front approached from the west, bringing a rapid drop in temperatures, which are expected to turn slick surfaces icy as rain transitions to snow. As of 6 a.m., speeds were reduced to 45 mph...
yourerie
Lake Effect Squalls affecting the Lake Shore Through Christmas Morning
Lake effect snow and squalls will continue to affect the lakeshore areas, mainly north of I-90, through midday today. Additional amounts of 4-8″, with locally higher amounts from Erie east to North East expected. Additional amounts drop to 1-3″ this morning toward Edinboro, and less than an inch by Meadville. Gusty winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult. Snow bands will move over the lake this afternoon. More details and updates can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather and the YE2go app.
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of light snow, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -4. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans announced all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara County will remain closed Monday morning due to weather conditions.
Dozens evacuated on Christmas Eve after water main breaks
Dozens were evacuated from their apartments following a water main break on Christmas Eve in Farrell.
Richford Arms’ residents react to losing heat during holiday weekend
One local apartment complex now has heat, after leaving tenants in the cold the last couple of days. A maintenance worker with Richford Arms on State Street said that the heat is back on in the building for all the tenants, as a number of residents were not happy with the situation. Daniel Summerlin, a […]
erienewsnow.com
Our Neighbor's Place Prepares for Cold Weather
As we endure bitter cold temperatures, some people may not have a place to stay warm which is why Our Neighbor's Place stepped in to help. They operate on a rotating basis among several downtown Erie churches during the winter season. This is a shelter of last resort, which means they don't start taking people in until all the other shelters are full. Guests have the opportunity to shower, a place to sleep, and are introduced to available homeless services.
wesb.com
Severe Weather for Christmas Weekend
The region is expecting some severe weather going into the Christmas weekend. In Pennsylvania McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk, and Cameron Counties will be under a High Wind Watch starting tomorrow morning and a Wind Chill Watch starting tomorrow afternoon. Resulting wind chills could be as low as 30 below, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
explore venango
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Reopens Between Strattanville and Clarion Following Multi-Vehicle Crash
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 West reopened between Strattanville and Clarion following a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the roadway. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to 511pa.com, all westbound lanes were closed between Exit 70 and Exit 62. The crash involved multiple tractor-trailers...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
Travel advisory in place and mandatory evacuation for some in Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County officials announced a travel advisory is in place until further notice and there is a mandatory evacuation in place for some Lake Erie shoreline residents.
Interstate 90 eastbound closed at NY/PA state line
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York state has closed Interstate 90 at the Pennsylvania state line. Due to the high winds, winter storm and blizzard warnings in Western New York, an all-vehicle ban on New York’s I-90 is in effect until further notice. The ban is from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90’s exit 46 in Henrietta, […]
chautauquatoday.com
Three Police Departments in County Receive Platinum Awards from AAA
Three police departments in Chautauqua County were recently honored by AAA's East Central Office for their efforts to boost road safety for all motorists. AAA East Central Advisor Terry Rae Anthony hosted the departments for a luncheon at the Olive Garden in Lakewood. Anthony says the organization cares about the "motoring public," but needs the help of local police to get the message out...
explore venango
Speed Limit Reduced to 45 MPH, Vehicle Restrictions Placed on I-80
VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated vehicle restrictions on interstates in the northwest region of the state.
