Venango County, PA

977rocks.com

BC3 Closing Campus For Friday

Butler County Community College is shutting down its main campus for Friday. College officials say all classes and activities will be canceled due to the impending weather. It will be a remote workday for all non-essential staff. The post BC3 Closing Campus For Friday appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler,...
BUTLER, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
NEW CASTLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Schools announce early dismissals Thursday

Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
yourerie

Lake Effect Squalls affecting the Lake Shore Through Christmas Morning

Lake effect snow and squalls will continue to affect the lakeshore areas, mainly north of I-90, through midday today. Additional amounts of 4-8″, with locally higher amounts from Erie east to North East expected. Additional amounts drop to 1-3″ this morning toward Edinboro, and less than an inch by Meadville. Gusty winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult. Snow bands will move over the lake this afternoon. More details and updates can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather and the YE2go app.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of light snow, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -4. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Our Neighbor's Place Prepares for Cold Weather

As we endure bitter cold temperatures, some people may not have a place to stay warm which is why Our Neighbor's Place stepped in to help. They operate on a rotating basis among several downtown Erie churches during the winter season. This is a shelter of last resort, which means they don't start taking people in until all the other shelters are full. Guests have the opportunity to shower, a place to sleep, and are introduced to available homeless services.
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Severe Weather for Christmas Weekend

The region is expecting some severe weather going into the Christmas weekend. In Pennsylvania McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk, and Cameron Counties will be under a High Wind Watch starting tomorrow morning and a Wind Chill Watch starting tomorrow afternoon. Resulting wind chills could be as low as 30 below, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Interstate 90 eastbound closed at NY/PA state line

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York state has closed Interstate 90 at the Pennsylvania state line. Due to the high winds, winter storm and blizzard warnings in Western New York, an all-vehicle ban on New York’s I-90 is in effect until further notice. The ban is from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90’s exit 46 in Henrietta, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Three Police Departments in County Receive Platinum Awards from AAA

Three police departments in Chautauqua County were recently honored by AAA's East Central Office for their efforts to boost road safety for all motorists. AAA East Central Advisor Terry Rae Anthony hosted the departments for a luncheon at the Olive Garden in Lakewood. Anthony says the organization cares about the "motoring public," but needs the help of local police to get the message out...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Speed Limit Reduced to 45 MPH, Vehicle Restrictions Placed on I-80

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated vehicle restrictions on interstates in the northwest region of the state.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

