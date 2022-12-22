ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Harvard law prof: Trump's Jan. 6 defense lawyers better be "getting their client to plead insanity"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the January 6 Select Committee released its final report, former President Donald Trump responded with an angry video attacking the committee and defending his actions before and during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. Veteran Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe has responded to Trump's video, saying that his arguments in the video are so weak that he would be better off with an "insanity" defense if a prosecution comes about.
The Guardian

Taiwan extends compulsory military service amid mounting tensions with China

Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service from four months to one year, amid mounting military tensions with China, the country’s president has announced. Under the plans due to come into effect in 2024, conscripts would undergo more intense training, including shooting exercises and combat instruction used by US forces, according to local media reports.

