Terry Bradshaw Delivers Emotional Tribute to His Late Friend and Steelers Teammate Franco Harris
The Terry Bradshaw-Franco Harris relationship includes four Super Bowl wins and the Immaculate Reception with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The post Terry Bradshaw Delivers Emotional Tribute to His Late Friend and Steelers Teammate Franco Harris appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Buffalo Bills Player Returns Home Only to Find Massive Snow Block on Car: VIDEO
Anyone who’s ever left their car outside overnight in a snowstorm knows the struggle. You wake up in the morning, walk outside, and find your car completely covered in snow. Rather than taking the time to sweep every flake away, you scrape the windows, maybe the hood, and hit the road, leaving the few inches of snow on the roof to blow away in the wind. Well, the Buffalo Bills players used the same tactic when returning to New York from Chicago.
NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news
Many Americans across the country are dealing with travel issues and canceled flights ahead of the holiday weekend as they try to make it to their Christmas destinations, and it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be no different than everyone else in that regard. As NFL insider Adam Schefter points outs out, the Buffalo Read more... The post Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job
Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
New Washington Commanders owner will reportedly need $1 billion to build stadium
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is making progress towards selling the franchise with a record-setting sale that will have lasting
FOX Sports
'Changes the entire game. It's remarkable' - Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt on Dallas' huge third and 30 play in win over Eagles
Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt break down the wild Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles to keep their division title hopes intact. They also discuss the big third and 30 play that complete changed the game thanks in part of Dak Prescott and T.Y. Hilton.
FOX Sports
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could consider another former head coach as their next play-caller.
NFL Starting Quarterback 'Unlikely' To Play In Playoffs After Surgery
Unfortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill's 2022 season is over. Last weekend, Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. Despite being carted off the field, he returned to the game. Though it has been reported that Tannehill would love to return to the field for Week...
Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is a video of their tribute. Paying homage to... The post Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
Why Bills-Bengals saves Week 17 from being worst in NFL history
Normally, Week 17 of the NFL season features teams battling it out for the final playoff spots; but not this season. Outside of the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills, this year’s Week 17 is shaping up to be one of the worst in NFL history. The 11-4...
Bills players return to WNY, but have to dig cars out of snow (Watch)
The Buffalo Bills were stuck in Chicago on Christmas Eve. The Buffalo airport was closed and with no way home, the Bills had no choice but to stay in the Windy City an extra night following their 35-13 win. Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the issue with the media following the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL
Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
FOX Sports
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of...
FOX Sports
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ dirty hit on Eli Apple gets punishment update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be facing some discipline for a hit he made on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback in Saturday’s loss. Jones will be reviewed for a possible fine, but not a suspension, on the hit he placed on Apple, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
WATCH: Pam Oliver Has to do Halftime Take Twice After Technical Difficulty Kills Audio in Broadcast
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver had to put that motto to the test during Sunday’s Christmas Day game between the Packers and Dolphins. The longtime NFL reporter had to go through her halftime report twice. Oliver wasn’t at fault...
