Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
A warmer winters impact on local economies
Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
At least 23 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- At least 23 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. "This will go down in...
12/25/2022: A “white” and “blue” Christmas
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Merry Christmas! It’s a white Christmas for Albany! There was an inch of snow on the ground at dawn. That’s all we need for a textbook “white Christmas.” Others in our river valleys aren’t are lucky. The rain on Friday spoiled some of the Christmas magic.
Gradual warming over the week after brutal cold in NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures will start to moderate after frigid weather over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Brutal cold continues overnight, but Monday will be somewhat more comfortable, with temperatures not as harsh and less wind around, according to the NWS. Lows on Monday will range from the upper teens into the mid 20s.
Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below
Some 35,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning after plunging temperatures made for tricky travel overnight, including white-out conditions on the state’s busiest highways. Some roads remained partially closed Saturday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below.
Winter storm slams Upstate NY: Dangerous wind chills, thousands with no power, feet of snow, more to come
Strong winds, heavy snowfall and swaths of power outages wreaked havoc on much of Upstate New York Friday and the storm will continue to slam the region on Christmas Eve. Overnight many counties saw wind chill temperatures just under 30 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, more than 76,000 customers were without power.
Utility crews continue working through icy conditions to restore power in Vermont
At 2 p.m. on Monday, there were 1,327 customers affected in Washington County, 1,151 in Orange County and 585 in Chittenden County after what weather experts have dubbed one of the worst storms in recent history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Utility crews continue working through icy conditions to restore power in Vermont.
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
Dangerous cold grips the Tri-State area
New York City's Department of Health has declared a cold weather emergency as dangerous conditions gripped the Tri-State.
During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
In Feat of Strength, Williamstown Resident Braves Weather with Festivus Gathering
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – At about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Mike Miller was busy putting the finishing touches on his Festivus pole in preparation for the town’s inaugural celebration. It was damp, gray and gloomy at the bottom of Spring Street. Perfect weather for the “Seinfeld”-inspired anti-holiday, no?...
Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
Wind chill advisory No Longer in Effect
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY…. WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. WHERE…In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware...
Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives
Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
12/23/2022: Brutal cold & wind settle in
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. Cold air rushing in behind that potent storm system changed everything from rain to snow this afternoon. Some in the hills of Rensselaer County picked up a half foot of fresh snow! In most valley locations, we picked up a coating to an inch.
Power crews work overnight to restore thousands of outages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews with green mountain power have been working throughout the night-- trying to restore outages throughout the state. Following Friday’s storm, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire saw thousands of outages. Kristin Kelly with Green Mountain Power says as of 7:30 a.m. more than 74,000...
18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP/Atlanta News First) — A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts. The storm unleashed...
New York State and Capital Region see power outages from inclement weather
After the winter weather we saw Friday, some local counties are still dealing with power outages. Right now across the state, more than 46,000 people are being affected. Here in the Capital Region – in Saratoga County, more than 800 customers don’t have power. There are also a...
