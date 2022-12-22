ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mychamplainvalley.com

A warmer winters impact on local economies

Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
LUDLOW, VT
WGAU

At least 23 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- At least 23 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. "This will go down in...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

12/25/2022: A “white” and “blue” Christmas

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Merry Christmas! It’s a white Christmas for Albany! There was an inch of snow on the ground at dawn. That’s all we need for a textbook “white Christmas.” Others in our river valleys aren’t are lucky. The rain on Friday spoiled some of the Christmas magic.
ALBANY, NY
pix11.com

Gradual warming over the week after brutal cold in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures will start to moderate after frigid weather over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Brutal cold continues overnight, but Monday will be somewhat more comfortable, with temperatures not as harsh and less wind around, according to the NWS. Lows on Monday will range from the upper teens into the mid 20s.
NEW YORK STATE
WCAX

Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
VERMONT STATE
wrvo.org

Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country

Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WETM

Wind chill advisory No Longer in Effect

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY…. WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. WHERE…In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives

Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

12/23/2022: Brutal cold & wind settle in

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. Cold air rushing in behind that potent storm system changed everything from rain to snow this afternoon. Some in the hills of Rensselaer County picked up a half foot of fresh snow! In most valley locations, we picked up a coating to an inch.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Power crews work overnight to restore thousands of outages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews with green mountain power have been working throughout the night-- trying to restore outages throughout the state. Following Friday’s storm, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire saw thousands of outages. Kristin Kelly with Green Mountain Power says as of 7:30 a.m. more than 74,000...
VERMONT STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP/Atlanta News First) — A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts. The storm unleashed...
BUFFALO, NY

