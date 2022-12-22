Red Flag Green Flag: Harry & Meghan, Avatar, & Nepo Babies

"MOVIE BIZ INTRIGUE AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theater chain in the United States, was reportedly in talks with Cineworld theaters, the second-largest movie theater chain, to purchase some of its assets, but negotiations fizzled. Cineworld is currently undergoing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, so the deal might have given the company a financial lifeline. Alas, no agreement was reached, and the SEC filing noted that "at this time negotiations are not continuing."WORK OUT ON… NETFLIX In a play to offer customers more interactive content, Netflix is adding Nike Training Club workouts to its streaming lineup. The companies are following the lead of...
"JACK RYAN RETURNSThe third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Amazon Prime Video after a three-year hiatus. The series, starring John Krasinski, shut down during the pandemic and is now reemerging amid a very different geopolitical situation. The latest season concerns a Russian plot to invade neighboring countries. However, production wrapped long before the actual Russian invasion of Ukraine, which might cause some cognitive dissonance for viewers. TOM CRUISE JUMPS OFF A CLIFF A new featurette from the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One just dropped, and it shows Tom Cruise preparing for what the action star calls "far...
The Twitter account of Piers Morgan - one of the most active celebrity figures on the website - appears to have been hacked, resulting in hundreds of offensive slurs and messages being posted on the website. The hack appears to have happened overnight on Tuesday when users noticed that Morgan, who is outspoken at the best of times, began posting reported 'x-rated' messages about the Queen and singer Ed Sheeran, who was called 'a ginger p***k'.The most controversial message posted during the hack was one saying 'f**k the Queen.' Morgan's profile picture at the time featured him meeting the Queen.One...
"By Sophie AustinAs sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.But the people most rattled by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday said the alert didn't give them enough time to take cover as the temblor shook homes off foundations, knocked out power and water to thousands, and injured more than a dozen people.Jimmy Eller, who was sitting in his parked Chevy Malibu...
"Female students have been banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan effective immediately and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms.Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition...
"The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends.The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday. With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.”“I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I've done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show," Bryan wrote, cautioning that...
"By Jonel AlecciaA new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient.Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.As a result, several companies — including national restaurant chains like Olive Garden, Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A and bread makers that stock grocery shelves and serve schools...
"By Heather Hollingsworth and Jill Bleedravelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades, with forecasters warning of a “bomb cyclone” that will pack heavy snow and wind while sending temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of hours.The frigid air was moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. There were already widespread disruptions in flights and train travel.“This is not like a snow day when you...
"The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative.Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan that serves people with HIV and AIDS, will be the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public — even though dozens of illegal shops have been in operation for many months.The announcement was made one month after the state's Cannabis Control Board took a monumental step in establishing a legal...
