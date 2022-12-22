ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

WOOD

Much Warmer with Rain Later This Week

If you like snow, take some time to enjoy it the next several days, because it’s going to be much warmer with rain later this week. Ski resorts and snowmobile trails have beautiful snow to play in right now, but a good share of this will be gone by the end of the week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say

KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
KENT COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Winter Storm Wallops Lakeshore

OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 23, 2022) – It has been a tough Friday on area roads for all involved, but as for the first few hours of a winter storm with blizzard conditions along the Lakeshore, while there have been many collisions and spin outs, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm

A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022) Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

