OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander's 32 points led Creighton over DePaul 80-65 on Sunday night. Alexander also added six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-6). Ryan Nembhard scored 16 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Baylor Scheierman recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO