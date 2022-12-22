ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WVNews

Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Safely in playoffs, Ravens still have division to play for

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson's status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore's 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the game plan.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside down NFC

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins victories and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception...
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a...
TAMPA, FL
WVNews

Curl's absence hurts Commanders, even with Young's return

Chase Young was supposed to boost Washington's defense when he made his season debut, and he did, but the Commanders found out the hard way how much they need a key member of the secondary. Safety Kam Curl's absence because of an ankle injury was obvious during a 37-20 loss...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Analysis: In wide-open NBA, uncertainty is only certainty

DENVER (AP) — There was a time when an NBA team had some sense of how things were shaping up by Christmas. Even if just a glimmer of its place in the overall landscape. Then the Boston Celtics made a run to the 2022 NBA Finals after being under .500 about this time last year.
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131

L.A. CLIPPERS (142) Batum 2-8 1-2 7, Morris Sr. 5-10 3-4 16, Zubac 4-5 4-4 12, George 9-19 12-14 32, Jackson 5-6 2-2 14, Coffey 1-1 0-0 2, Mann 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-1 1-1 3, Kennard 6-12 2-2 18, Powell 7-12 0-0 16, Wall 6-11 0-0 16. Totals 49-91 25-29 142.
WVNews

Miami 113, Minnesota 110

MINNESOTA (110) Edwards 11-16 2-3 29, McDaniels 6-9 2-2 16, Gobert 5-7 0-2 10, Rivers 4-8 1-1 10, Russell 5-11 0-0 13, Ryan 2-4 0-0 6, Reid 8-15 4-5 21, Forbes 0-2 0-0 0, Nowell 2-7 0-1 5. Totals 43-79 9-14 110.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Denver 128, Phoenix 125

PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125.
WVNews

San Antonio 126, Utah 122

UTAH (122) Markkanen 8-18 13-13 32, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Kessler 2-4 3-6 7, Clarkson 8-19 7-8 25, Conley 6-12 0-0 17, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 3-5 2-2 8, Beasley 4-16 3-4 13, Sexton 5-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-97 31-37 122.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Houston 133, Chicago 118

HOUSTON (133) Gordon 4-11 3-4 12, Smith Jr. 6-14 0-0 13, Sengun 10-12 4-4 25, Jal.Green 9-15 0-2 24, Porter Jr. 14-22 2-4 36, Eason 2-3 4-4 9, Garuba 1-2 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Fernando 0-0 1-2 1, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 50-90 16-22 133.
HOUSTON, TX

