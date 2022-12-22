Read full article on original website
WVNews
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
WVNews
Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
WVNews
Safely in playoffs, Ravens still have division to play for
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson's status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore's 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the game plan.”
WVNews
Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside down NFC
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins victories and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday.
WVNews
Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.”
WVNews
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception...
WVNews
Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a...
WVNews
AP source: Jets' White cleared by docs, will start Sunday
Mike White is back at quarterback for the New York Jets. And just in time, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.
WVNews
Suns' Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury
DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. He had two points in 4:20 after missing the last three games due to groin soreness.
WVNews
Curl's absence hurts Commanders, even with Young's return
Chase Young was supposed to boost Washington's defense when he made his season debut, and he did, but the Commanders found out the hard way how much they need a key member of the secondary. Safety Kam Curl's absence because of an ankle injury was obvious during a 37-20 loss...
WVNews
Analysis: In wide-open NBA, uncertainty is only certainty
DENVER (AP) — There was a time when an NBA team had some sense of how things were shaping up by Christmas. Even if just a glimmer of its place in the overall landscape. Then the Boston Celtics made a run to the 2022 NBA Finals after being under .500 about this time last year.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131
L.A. CLIPPERS (142) Batum 2-8 1-2 7, Morris Sr. 5-10 3-4 16, Zubac 4-5 4-4 12, George 9-19 12-14 32, Jackson 5-6 2-2 14, Coffey 1-1 0-0 2, Mann 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-1 1-1 3, Kennard 6-12 2-2 18, Powell 7-12 0-0 16, Wall 6-11 0-0 16. Totals 49-91 25-29 142.
WVNews
Miami 113, Minnesota 110
MINNESOTA (110) Edwards 11-16 2-3 29, McDaniels 6-9 2-2 16, Gobert 5-7 0-2 10, Rivers 4-8 1-1 10, Russell 5-11 0-0 13, Ryan 2-4 0-0 6, Reid 8-15 4-5 21, Forbes 0-2 0-0 0, Nowell 2-7 0-1 5. Totals 43-79 9-14 110.
WVNews
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125.
WVNews
San Antonio 126, Utah 122
UTAH (122) Markkanen 8-18 13-13 32, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Kessler 2-4 3-6 7, Clarkson 8-19 7-8 25, Conley 6-12 0-0 17, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 3-5 2-2 8, Beasley 4-16 3-4 13, Sexton 5-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-97 31-37 122.
WVNews
Houston 133, Chicago 118
HOUSTON (133) Gordon 4-11 3-4 12, Smith Jr. 6-14 0-0 13, Sengun 10-12 4-4 25, Jal.Green 9-15 0-2 24, Porter Jr. 14-22 2-4 36, Eason 2-3 4-4 9, Garuba 1-2 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Fernando 0-0 1-2 1, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 50-90 16-22 133.
