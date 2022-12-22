Read full article on original website
Related
Glass Onion director Rian Johnson says he’s ‘pissed off’ over Knives Out title
Rian Johnson has revealed why he felt unhappy about the title of his new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.The director explained that he wasn’t keen on having “Knives Out” included in the title of the sequel to 2019’s hit film, adding that he has tried very hard to make the follow-up “self-contained”.“I’ve tried hard to make it self-contained. Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title,” the 49-year-old told The Atlantic in an interview. “I want it to just be called Glass Onion.“I get it, and I want everyone who liked...
Will There be a Season 2 of 'Three Pines'? Here's What Its Star Had to Say
As mentioned in the Prime Video series's trailer, "Three Pines is a sanctuary, but this place has bad energy." Any mention of "energy" can be connected to a sort of spiritual woo-woo, but in this case, bad energy is the only way to explain the feeling of the fictional Quebec town of Three Pines.
The Witcher showrunner teases Henry Cavill sendoff for season three
Henry Cavill’s character will be given a “heroic sendoff” at the end of The Witcher’s third season.The season three finale will feature Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth set to lead the hit Netflix fantasy series starting with season four.Showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased Cavill’s.goodbye in a new interview, following the Christmas Day release of the Witcher spin-off Blood Origin.““Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan’s character]. To me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it...
The Voice Actors for Ash Ketchum in 'Pokémon' Are Catching Feels for the End of the Series
The long and seemingly-endless Pokémon journey for Ash Ketchum is finally coming to an end. His dream to become a Pokémon Master began back in 1997 (1998 in the US) when he left Pallet Town with his first Pokémon, Pikachu. He would travel through every Pokémon region imaginable, making new friends and catching all kinds of Pokémon along the way. Even if he often ran into trouble with Team Rocket, he would continue to strive for greatness.
'Babylon' Actress Samara Weaving Secretly Married Film Producer Jimmy Warden
If you've been watching any films in the past five years, chances are you recognize Samara Weaving. The Australian actress is best known for her horror films such as The Babysitter, Ready or Not, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen, as well as her strong resemblance to fellow Aussie star Margot Robbie. Now, she's starring in Babylon alongside Robbie and several other famous faces.
A Recent Photo of Joanna Gaines in the Hospital Prompted Fans to Wonder If She's OK
For nearly a decade, Joanna Gaines has been on our television sets turning houses into homes. Along with her husband, Chip, the Fixer Upper phenom feels almost immortal at this point. With several spinoffs, an entire television network, and deals with stores like Target, the couple is pretty hard to miss.
Gucci Mane Has Confirmed That Tennessee Rapper Big Scarr Is Dead at Only 22
Rapper Gucci Mane has confirmed that Big Scarr, a 22-year-old rapper who was signed to Gucci's label, has died. Gucci confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Dec. 22, writing “This hurt — I’m a [sic] miss you @bigscarr," along with a selection of pictures of the late rapper.
‘Those are real candles!’ Arnold Schwarzenegger shares sweet throwback Christmas photo
Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a touching throwback photo of his mother at Christmas to mark the festive season. The 75-year-old posted the image to his Instagram page, having originally shared it with fans via the newsletter that he launched in March last year. “I hope you all had a Merry Christmas!” he wrote in the caption. “Here is a shot of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter. Those are real candles hanging on the tree!”Schwarzenegger has previously explained that his newsletter is a place for him to share “advice, photos...
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Is Already a Little Controversial — Here's Why
Now that Season 3 of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has dropped, fans are already looking forward to another installment. For those who aren't caught up, the show follows Emily (Lily Collins), an American social media strategist, as she moves to Paris to work for a French marketing group. Along the way, she navigates culture shock, romance, and interesting fashion choices.
When Did the ‘Sister Wives’ Sit Down for Season 17’s “One on One” Interviews?
Reality TV reunions are often tense, but Sister Wives reunions are especially dramatic. In the Season 16 reunion, for example, Christine Brown discussed her split from Kody Brown, announcing the first of the plural family’s breakups. And in Season 17’s “One on One” specials — the first of which hit TLC on Sunday, Dec. 18 — fans learn more about that divorce as well as Kody’s relationship woes with wives Meri and Janelle Brown. So, when was this Sister Wives tell-all filmed?
How I wrote my first novel while going blind – and kept it a secret
“It gets better!” “One day at a time!” “Don’t forget your dreams!”. It’s my experience that people with disabilities are expertly attuned to the practice of fielding empowering affirmations from support groups, well-intentioned friends and strangers on the internet. The wearying aphorisms, the sympathy-card condolences, the feel-good bromides about overcoming adversity.
The Weapons in 'High on Life' Are Portrayed by Several Notable Voice Actors and Comedians
If you've ever watched an episode of Rick and Morty, then you know that part of the series' charm comes from its improvised voice-overs and irreverent dialogue. Apply that same kind of zany wit to a video game, and you've got the likes of High on Life. The new FPS game follows a human rebel who fights against an alien invasion while armed with a variety of talking weapons. The game comes from Squanch Games, a studio founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland.
Andrew Tate confirms he is not dead after hackers use Piers Morgan to spread rumours
The Twitter account of Piers Morgan - one of the most active celebrity figures on the website - appears to have been hacked, resulting in hundreds of offensive slurs and messages being posted on the website. The hack appears to have happened overnight on Tuesday when users noticed that Morgan, who is outspoken at the best of times, began posting reported 'x-rated' messages about the Queen and singer Ed Sheeran, who was called 'a ginger p***k'.The most controversial message posted during the hack was one saying 'f**k the Queen.' Morgan's profile picture at the time featured him meeting the Queen.One...
Is 'Babylon' Breakout Star Diego Calva Single? Details on His Dating Life
If you have been to the movies lately, you may have noticed the face of actor Diego Calva plastered all over the posters for Babylon, director Damien Chazelle's latest film. In Babylon, Diego portrays Manny Torres, a young actor desperate to climb the Hollywood ladder during the 1920s transition from silent film.
Buccal Fat Removal Is Dividing TikTok Into Pro- and Anti-Cheeks — Plastic Surgeon Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)
As if we thought there weren’t enough aspects of our appearance to be insecure about, the end of 2022 had to add another to the list. Now, people all over the world are concerned about the amount of buccal fat they have in their cheeks, thanks to a rising TikTok trend. Basically, after Lea Michele posted a new sultry selfie, people began speculating that she had buccal fat (pronounced “buckle fat”) removal, which she still has yet to comment on.
Here Are Our Picks for the Some of the Very Best Anime Series of 2022
Another year, another round of hot new anime. This year in particular featured some of the best and most-talked-about titles in Japanese animation, which included the eagerly awaited return of many fan favorites as well as the highly anticipated premieres of new shows adapted from cult classic manga. No matter what your tastes were, there was definitely an anime in 2022 for you.
The Prime Video Comedy 'Your Christmas or Mine?' Is Set in London — Was It Filmed There?
Imagine planning to surprise your significant other for Christmas, only to find out they've boarded a train to surprise you for Christmas on your home turf!. That's the Christmas-themed conundrum Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) find themselves in during the events of the Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine? rom-com.
Will Netflix Give the Global Hit ‘Alice in Borderland’ a Third Season?
On one hand, Alice in Borderland Season 3 seems like a lock, considering the show’s impact so far. As Netflix said in a news release after renewing Alice in Borderland for a second season, the survival drama is the most popular Japanese original live-action title on the streaming service.
Oui Oui — 'Emily in Paris' Is Back! Season 3 Was All About Choices, Good and Bad (SPOILERS)
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 3 on Netflix. Poor Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins) was faced with the bane of all millennials everywhere in the Season 3 premiere of Emily in Paris — workplace confrontation. After all, why let down one employer with your indecisiveness when you can let down two?
'Million Dollar Listing' Star Tracy Tutor's Daughter Interned in Real Estate (EXCLUSIVE)
Luxury real estate agent Tracy Tutor doesn't ignore her feminine energy in a room full of male colleagues in the real estate industry — she embraces her own power. The Million Dollar Listing LA star spoke exclusively with Distractify about what advice she'd give to women who struggle with confidence in their careers. It's the same type of advice she's given to her own daughter Juliet, who actually works as a real estate intern on Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing LA.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0