Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Spending bill OKs money for Ukraine, but what was left behind?
(NewsNation) — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55. On Christmas Eve, it’s another stark reminder of why the U.S. continues to funnel weapons, aid and money into Ukraine. It’s an attack President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned...
newsnationnow.com
Dec. 26: Frigid storm claims at least 34 lives. Washington substations vandalized.
Good morning! It’s Monday December 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:. 2. Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house. 3. 3 Washington state electric substations vandalized, impacting 14,000. 4. ‘I wasn’t followed’: Idaho ride-share driver comes forward...
newsnationnow.com
Authorities warn migrants against crossing
(NewsNation) — Migrant crossings continue to surge as the debate over ending Title 42 continues. Three buses full of migrants from Texas arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’ D.C. home on Christmas Eve. Those migrants are being helped by humanitarian organizations that reportedly believe Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent the buses.
newsnationnow.com
Taiwan to extend compulsory military service, official says
TAIPEI, Taiwan (Reuters) — A plan to extend compulsory military service in Taiwan to one year from the current four months will be announced on Tuesday, a senior government official said, as the island deals with rising Chinese military pressure. The office of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she...
newsnationnow.com
Border county sheriff calls for more from federal leadership
(NewsNation) — An Arizona sheriff said he doesn’t believe the federal government is doing enough to secure the U.S.-Mexico border — or to protect migrants — ahead of the expected expiration of Title 42. “There is a federal government mandate to secure our borders,” said Mark...
newsnationnow.com
COVID-era border policy could expire as soon as Tuesday
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Trump-era policy that allows border officials to turn away migrants at the southern border, known as Title 42, is expected to expire as early as Tuesday after months of legal back and forth that began when the Biden administration sought to end the policy in the spring of 2022.
newsnationnow.com
Fmr. Pence press secretary denies FEC filing claiming bid for presidency
(NewsNation) — Paperwork stating that former Vice President Mike Pence has filed to run for president in 2024 was filed with the Federal Election Commission Monday, however, his former press secretary has denied the claim on social media. An FEC statement of candidacy filing for Mike Pence for president...
Comments / 0