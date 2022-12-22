ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Raves About 2023 Linebacker Haul

ATHENS - With Glenn Schumann running Georgia’s defense and linebacking core, the Georgia Bulldogs have turned into “Linebacker University” over the last several years. One of college football’s top assistant coaches, Schumann has become an ace recruiter and a consistent developer since he’s been at Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Hints At 2 Likely Returns For Georgia

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hopes to have two key offensive contributors for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State. Per Dawgs247's Jordan D. Hill, Smart expressed optimism for wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Warren McClendon playing in the Peach Bowl. "We're excited to get those...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

OFFENSE: Way Too Early Look at 2024 UGA Class

The Majority of Georgia's 2023 Recruiting class is signed and sealed, with the only exception being the potential addition of 5-star TE Duce Robinson, who will be making his decision during the February signing period. This means the focus will shift to next year's class. Georgia never stops ...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air

The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
accesswdun.com

Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man

A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
FanSided

FanSided

