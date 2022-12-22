ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning

Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units

Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Construction kicks off Westbrook “Renaissance”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, construction began on the Glenn Korff School of Music. The $75 million project will add 75,000 square feet to the school’s buildings. The new Westbrook building will have more collaboration space and updated classrooms, including high quality sound and video. The Kimbal Recital...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Boy Scouts will help recycle your Christmas tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Boy Scout Troop 8 is back for the eighth year in a row, picking up Christmas trees from the curb and recycling them for the eighth year in a row. The initiative is called Scouting for Trees. “We go around to businesses and...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. The holidays are here and what better way to enjoy the company of friends and family than at Sun Valley Lanes & Games! They’re open every day during the holiday season. This event is at Sun Valley Lanes, located at 321 Victory Lane.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Recycling Christmas wrapping and boxes in Omaha

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Warm Up Coming in Omaha Next Week

(Omaha, NE) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. The 40 degree temperatures, and near 50...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy