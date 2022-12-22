Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations reopening after abrupt closures stunned members
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Anytime Fitness locations that were suddenly closed back in November are set to reopen in the new year. Meagan Zerr, director of operations with Blue Star Investments, tells Channel 8 that they’re planning to have the gyms up and running by Feb. 1. The...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Package thief strikes Nebraska community just hours before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Crete Police Department needs your help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera. You can see the thief stroll up to a home in a dark hoodie on Dec. 23 around 3 p.m. They’re also wearing a face covering, blue jeans, tan...
WOWT
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
klkntv.com
Lincoln shares ways to dump Christmas trees before becoming serious fire hazards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Another Christmas is in the books and your family might want to enjoy the decorations a little longer. But safety experts warn waiting too long could put your loved ones at risk. The city of Lincoln is sharing a number of ways to dispose of...
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
WOWT
Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units
Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
WOWT
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
1011now.com
Construction kicks off Westbrook “Renaissance”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, construction began on the Glenn Korff School of Music. The $75 million project will add 75,000 square feet to the school’s buildings. The new Westbrook building will have more collaboration space and updated classrooms, including high quality sound and video. The Kimbal Recital...
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. Authorities say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since Thursday. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She drives a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Boy Scouts will help recycle your Christmas tree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Boy Scout Troop 8 is back for the eighth year in a row, picking up Christmas trees from the curb and recycling them for the eighth year in a row. The initiative is called Scouting for Trees. “We go around to businesses and...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. The holidays are here and what better way to enjoy the company of friends and family than at Sun Valley Lanes & Games! They’re open every day during the holiday season. This event is at Sun Valley Lanes, located at 321 Victory Lane.
WOWT
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
KETV.com
'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
1011now.com
Lincoln Parks and Rec works to create more mountain bike trails
A holiday jingle using names of Nebraska football players and coaches. LPD Chief Teresa Ewins said a 38-year-old man was shot and killed overnight.
WOWT
Recycling Christmas wrapping and boxes in Omaha
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as...
KETV.com
Owner of Nettie's, longtime Bellevue restaurant calls fire 'life-changing'
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a Bellevue and Omaha staple for many years, burned down Friday night. The building is a total loss. On Saturday, Mike Boyles, one of the owners of the restaurant, shared his thoughts and feelings with KETV Newswatch7 following the loss of the restaurant.
klkntv.com
Nebraska teens drive snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
iheart.com
Warm Up Coming in Omaha Next Week
(Omaha, NE) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. The 40 degree temperatures, and near 50...
klkntv.com
Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
1011now.com
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
