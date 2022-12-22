Read full article on original website
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve Showdown
Healing and Joy With Holiday Lights
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In Renton
lynnwoodtoday.com
Over 6,000 customers lose power Christmas night due to high winds
Approximately 6,000 customers in Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier lost power Sunday night as high winds whipped through the area. Snohomish County PUD Media Liaison Kellie Stickney said Monday that crews worked overnight to restore power to the affected areas. “We have already been able to restore [power to]...
WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Winter Storm Warning’ now says up to 8 inches snow expected
UPDATED DEC. 19, 3:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022 released a revised ‘Winter Storm Warning,’ effective starting 7 p.m. Monday night and continuing through Tuesday evening, Dec. 20. Prognosticators are warning residents to expect total snow accumulations between 2 to 7 inches.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Comcast donates laptops to veterans at Edmonds College
Comcast recently donated laptops to several veterans services organizations and groups in Washington state in partnership with Operation Military Family. Leadership from each organization met with Comcast at the Edmonds College Veterans Resource Center to receive the 40 laptops and share stories of the impact they will make for the veterans they serve.
lynnwoodtoday.com
One dead, two seriously injured in Lynnwood apartment fire Christmas Eve morning
South County Fire marshals are investigating a fatal two-alarm Lynnwood apartment fire that killed one woman and seriously injured a man and a boy Saturday morning. The man and the boy had escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Both had serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, where they are now in stable condition. No one else was injured.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Olympic Fly Fishers to offer Beginning Fly-Tying Class starting Jan. 23
The Olympic Fly Fishers is sponsoring a six-session Beginning Fly-Tying Class that will provide detailed instructions on the fundamentals and some advanced techniques of fly tying. Whether you are a beginner, someone who wants to enhance her/his techniques or someone who just enjoys fly-tying camaraderie, this class is for you.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Spruce Elementary teacher honored as humane science educator
Animalearn, a national human science education program, awarded Lynnwood teacher Dr. Jennie Warmouth an honorable mention for its 2022 Humane Science Educator of the Year. Warmouth, a second-grade teacher at Spruce Elementary School, is also an adjunct professor at the University of Washington. She has focused on how animals can impact children’s development of empathy for her classroom-based research and curricular development.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: BIAW President Joseph Irons celebrates successful year
As 2022 comes to an end, Building Industry Association of Washington President Joseph Irons, president and general manager of Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., celebrates a successful year of leadership. Throughout the year, Irons led the association through legal victories, grew the Certified Builder program, encouraged diversity in the industry and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
State veterans affairs director announces retirement
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Director Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos will be retiring effective at the end of January. Alvarado-Ramos joined WDVA in 1993 as the associate superintendent of the Washington Soldiers Home. She then became the superintendent of the Washington Veterans Home, and later served as the agency’s sssistant director and deputy director before Gov. Jay Inslee appointed her as director in 2013.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Funding applications open for Snohomish County community development projects
The Snohomish County Human Services Department invites nonprofit organizations and government agencies to consider applying for funding for public facilities and infrastructure projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in Snohomish County. An estimated $1,061,852 in federal funds is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program year,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission grant program open for applications
The 2023 Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program is now open for applications. The program was started in 2009 with the purpose of funding and promoting historic preservation projects across the county to educate residents on the past. Applications can be submitted for any of four categories:. Public Programming.
