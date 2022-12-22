South County Fire marshals are investigating a fatal two-alarm Lynnwood apartment fire that killed one woman and seriously injured a man and a boy Saturday morning. The man and the boy had escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Both had serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, where they are now in stable condition. No one else was injured.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO