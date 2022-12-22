ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y74Ei_0jrsBnOd00
FILE - Homes in suburban Salt Lake City are shown, April 13, 2019. According to estimates released Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population grew by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year’s 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad, according to the 2022 population estimates.

Natural growth — the number of births minus the number of deaths — added another 245,080 people to the total in what was the first year-over-year increase in total births since 2007.

This year’s U.S. annual growth rate of 0.4% was a rebound of sorts from the 0.1% growth rate during the worst of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021, which was the lowest since the nation’s founding.

“It’s welcome because we would have been back to almost flatline growth if not for this immigration,” said William Frey, a demographer at The Brookings Institution.

Regionally, the Northeast lost almost 219,000 people in a trend largely driven by domestic residents moving out of New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, as well as deaths outpacing births in Pennsylvania. The Midwest also lost almost 49,000 residents, driven in part by people moving out of Illinois and deaths outpacing births in Ohio.

The South gained 1.3 million residents, the largest of any region, driven by population gains in Texas and Florida that exceeded 400,000 residents each. Other Southern states like North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee had among the largest growth in numbers in the U.S.

Texas, the second most populous state in the U.S., surpassed the 30 million-resident mark, joining California as the only other state in this category.

But California lost more than 113,000 residents, and had a population just over 39 million in 2022, in what was the biggest annual decline behind New York’s more than 180,000-resident loss. The population decline was driven by more than 343,000 domestic residents moving out of California, and it helped drag down the West region’s population gain to only 153,000 residents.

Despite the overall population loss, California had the largest growth of any state in international residents, just a hair’s breadth ahead of Florida with more than 125,000 people. California also had the second highest natural increase, only trailing Texas. Births outpacing deaths and the international arrivals made California’s population loss smaller than last year, when it dropped by more than 358,000 residents.

Conversely, Florida had the largest natural decrease of any state, with deaths outpacing births by more than 40,000 people. But gains from international migration, as well the addition of more than 318,000 residents from domestic migration, the most in the nation, gave it the highest growth rate of any U.S. state at 1.9%.

The West region in 2022 lost some of its luster as a magnet for domestic migration. Without international migration and a sizeable natural increase from births outpacing deaths, the West region would have lost population due to domestic residents moving out of California, Oregon and Washington. Western hotspots like Utah, Idaho and Montana also had smaller gains than last year.

Some of the slower growth in the West has to do with the pandemic, which led to fewer people moving, and also the increasing cost of living in places once regarded as cheaper alternatives to California, according to Frey.

“There isn’t as much magnetism for those classic magnets for moving out of California,” Frey said.

Puerto Rico lost 40,000 residents, or 1.3% of its population, due to people moving away and deaths outpacing births, and its population now stands at 3.2 million residents.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP

Comments / 4

Craig Maynard
4d ago

And what portion of these “illegal immigrants” do you think brought in demand skills, a sponsor, the ability to support themselves (food, housing, healthcare, the ability to communicate in local language, etc) - all requirements in almost every developed country)? For a country heavily indebted and barely able to afford its own social services, we are accelerating our economic decline.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Associated Press

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military harassment of Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis. Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. Among the planes China sent towards Taiwan were 18 J-16 fighter jets, 11 J-1 fighters, 6 Su-30 fighters and drones.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” its warning said. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, while drifting snow could lead to complete lane blockages.” The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho, forecasting the possibility of both snow and ice.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

DOT to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was...
The Associated Press

Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, found that the court did not find clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election. Lake will appeal the ruling, she said in a statement. The judge said Lake’s witnesses didn’t have any personal knowledge of intentional misconduct. “The Court cannot accept speculation or conjecture in place of clear and convincing evidence,” Thompson said.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 5:49 a.m. EST

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling from the ferocious winter storm, with at least another two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country. Up to 9 more inches of snow (23 centimeters) could fall in some areas of western New York through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. “This is not the end yet,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, calling the blizzard “the worst storm probably in our lifetime,” even for an area accustomed to punishing snow.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

4th Washington state electrical substation vandalized

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. By 7 a.m. Monday, more than 10,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity across...
TACOMA, WA
The Associated Press

GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — As Republican Tyler Kistner’s closing ad aired last month in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the U.S., Vickie Klang felt that something was missing. The 58-year-old veterinary technician and self-described independent voter watched as the 30-second spot showed grainy black-and-white images...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Sentence next for ‘driving force’ behind Whitmer kidnap plot

A steely rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan’s governor or an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by federal agents and informants?. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge to ease an escape in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, including Pennsylvania, and said it is in touch with state government officials throughout the region. PJM asked electricity customers to set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits; postpone use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers; and turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances. Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy