UConn football announces finalized 2023 schedule, with plenty of winnable games

After a memorable and tremendously successful first season with Jim Mora at the helm, UConn football now faces a daunting task: following it up.

The Huskies will face a certain level of expectation from the fanbase next season, something that hasn’t been felt around the program since the Civil ConFLiCT was a thing.

So much of UConn’s 2023 fate will be determined by its schedule, which UConn released the finalized version of on Thursday.

Next season’s slate which will be a little more forgiving than a 2022 schedule that featured the gauntlet of consecutive games with Syracuse, NC State and Michigan in September.

The 2023 schedule does have some tough opponents, including the season opener at home against NC State, which finished this season 8-4 and beat the Huskies 41-10 in Raleigh on Sept. 24. There’s also a game at Tennessee on Nov. 4, which figures to be an ridiculously tall task.

The rest of the schedule is manageable, however, with plenty of winnable games both at home and on the road.

UConn will face Sun Belt opponent Georgia State in Atlanta on Sept. 9 before a three-game homestand with Duke, FIU and Utah State, whom the Huskies put up a fight against in this year’s season opener on the road before falling, 31-20.

There’s also a home game with former Big East and American Athletic Conference rival South Florida, which finished 1-11 this season, on Oct. 21.

UConn will look to make it two straight wins over Boston College when it travels to Chestnut Hill to face the Eagles on Oct. 28, faces James Madison on the road on Nov. 11, and then wraps up the season with games at home against Sacred Heart and against UMass at a neutral site.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule (home games in bold):

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2- vs. NC State

Sept. 9- at Georgia State

Sept. 16- vs. Florida International

Sept. 23- vs. Duke

Sept. 30- vs. Utah State

Oct. 7- at Rice

Oct. 21- vs. USF

Oct. 28- at Boston College

Nov. 4- at Tennessee

Nov. 11- at James Madison

Nov. 18- Sacred Heart

Nov. 25- vs. UMass*

*-at neutral site, to be announced