ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were injured, one seriously, in two overnight shootings. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 9500 block of East 39th Street, between North Post and North Mitthoefer roads, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed, 3 injured in far east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a crash on Indianapolis' far east side Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of East Washington Street, east of South Franklin Road. IMPD said preliminary information indicated a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

4 dogs dead in house fire on Indy's near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four dogs died Tuesday morning after being trapped inside a house fire on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street, near East Raymond Street and Interstate 65, just before 9 a.m. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no injuries reported

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Greenwood Park Mall. The reports of shots fired came in just after 5 p.m. Multiple police sources confirmed there were no victims hit by the gunfire, and this was not an active shooter situation. Immediately following the...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Family of 4 displaced by Columbus house fire Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a Columbus home and displaced a family of four. A Columbus Fire Department spokesperson said in a media advisory that crews were called to the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. Flames and smoke were coming from the house when the first trucks arrived.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Local beer comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fans now have another beer option during home games. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Upland Brewing Company bar inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be open on the Balcony Level at the top of Sections 201 and 232. Upland's beers will also be sold throughout the venue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Rhythm! Discovery Center closes after busted water pipe

INDIANAPOLIS — Rhythm! Discovery Center, the interactive percussion museum in downtown Indianapolis, will close temporarily after a water pipe that burst caused the museum to flood. The museum is housed on the lower level of Claypool Court, part of Circle Centre Mall. The museum said a water line burst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy