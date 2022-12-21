Read full article on original website
39-year-old man arrested in 2021 downtown Indianapolis homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 39-year-old man for his alleged role in a homicide that happened in downtown Indianapolis in September 2021. Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, police responded to a report of a person down near North Pennsylvania and East Ohio streets. Police arrived and found...
IMPD: 2 injured in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were injured, one seriously, in two overnight shootings. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 9500 block of East 39th Street, between North Post and North Mitthoefer roads, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim...
WTHR
Tire tracks visible on frozen Indianapolis canal, woman accused of driving on canal arrested
IMPD arrested Larayne Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Sunday night. She's accused of driving her car on the icy canal.
33-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 33-year-old woman for drunk driving after she allegedly drove onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and continued until she broke through the ice, plunging her car into the frigid water. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Biankia Larayne Gleason, had gone down an embankment...
Bodycam video shows IMPD officers shoot, arrest armed murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have released bodycam footage of the Sept. 16 shooting of 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, the Indianapolis man who was shot by police and arrested hours after he allegedly killed the mother of his child outside a day care. Mitchell is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Krystal...
WTHR
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
IMPD: 1 killed, 3 injured in far east side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a crash on Indianapolis' far east side Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of East Washington Street, east of South Franklin Road. IMPD said preliminary information indicated a...
4 dogs dead in house fire on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Four dogs died Tuesday morning after being trapped inside a house fire on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street, near East Raymond Street and Interstate 65, just before 9 a.m. According...
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
WTHR
Ohio police issue BOLO alert to 5 states, including Indiana, as search for 5-month-old, suspected kidnapper continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies are entering the third day for the search of 5-month-old Kason Thomas and his suspected kidnapper, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are assisting the Columbus Division of Police in search of Kason. Police said they are following any...
Family left without answers or a place to go after burst pipe destroys apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — Just about everything the Perez family owns is in the living room of their first-floor apartment at the Wellington Village Apartment complex. Clothes, furniture, toys and food are among the items sitting on a drenched carpet. They're hoping to keep as much of it dry as they...
Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no injuries reported
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Greenwood Park Mall. The reports of shots fired came in just after 5 p.m. Multiple police sources confirmed there were no victims hit by the gunfire, and this was not an active shooter situation. Immediately following the...
Family of 4 displaced by Columbus house fire Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a Columbus home and displaced a family of four. A Columbus Fire Department spokesperson said in a media advisory that crews were called to the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. Flames and smoke were coming from the house when the first trucks arrived.
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
Fire causes extensive damage to house on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Indianapolis' south side Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Bacon Street, near East Troy Avenue and Interstate 65, shortly after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.
Lawsuits in Indiana, other states use religious freedom to defend abortion access
INDIANAPOLIS — Cara Berg Raunick watched with bafflement as Indiana's Republican legislators took less than two weeks to debate and pass an abortion ban that the governor signed quickly into law. The women's health nurse practitioner from Indianapolis was struck by just how frequently faith was cited in the...
Southwest cancels most of its flights Tuesday, Wednesday at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — Flight cancellations, specifically with Southwest Airlines, continue to cause frustrations for travelers at airports across the country, including at Indianapolis International Airport, where Southwest Airlines had canceled a majority of its flights for Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, 39 flights had been canceled at IND,...
Greenwood community steps up for 2 families who lost everything hours before Christmas Eve
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Whenever fire destroys a home in Johnson County, a group of volunteers responds right away to make sure victims get needed essentials to make it through the first 72 hours. They're called the "Fire Angels." And those angels — with help from the Greenwood community —...
Local beer comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fans now have another beer option during home games. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Upland Brewing Company bar inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be open on the Balcony Level at the top of Sections 201 and 232. Upland's beers will also be sold throughout the venue.
Rhythm! Discovery Center closes after busted water pipe
INDIANAPOLIS — Rhythm! Discovery Center, the interactive percussion museum in downtown Indianapolis, will close temporarily after a water pipe that burst caused the museum to flood. The museum is housed on the lower level of Claypool Court, part of Circle Centre Mall. The museum said a water line burst...
