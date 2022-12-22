ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Online

Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling

A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

NYC Council caucus calling on Biden to declare migrant crisis an ‘emergency’

A bipartisan City Council coalition wants the White House to declare a federal emergency because of the asylum-seeker crisis — a move they said should free up funding for the five boroughs to house, feed and educate migrants. In a letter to President Biden and other top DC pols, six Republican and two moderate Democrats in the “Common Sense Caucus” said such “bold steps” are needed immediately to refill city coffers being drained to provide essential services to migrants, with no end in sight. They said an emergency declaration could cut through red tape and help get Adams $1 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

