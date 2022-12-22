ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Mondays at the Mission hopes to inspire homeless teens

LOS ANGELES — Celebrating the holidays with a new family photo in the United States is now reality for 12-year-old Melany Rivera, a teen currently receiving shelter at the Union Rescue Mission with her family in Skid Row. Rivera said her family came to the U.S. from Colombia hoping...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Meet San Bernardino’s first Asian American mayor

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Helen Tran was sworn in as the first Asian American mayor of San Bernardino on Dec. 21. She is only the third woman to take on the role over the course of the city’s 168-year history. Tran is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees and...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ukrainians have 1st holiday season in SoCal

ANAHEIM, Calif. — From Kharkiv, Valeriya Simulik and Vlad Tkachenko were traveling abroad when the war in Ukraine started. They decided to stay in the United States when they learned their house and business were destroyed. Many Ukrainians observe holiday celebrations in early January, but this year Valeriya and...
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?

No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening

LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Church services, help for homeless, poor planned for Christmas

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Christmas in Los Angeles County Sunday will include the customary Masses and church services celebrating the birth of Jesus and annual events providing meals to the homeless and poor. English-language Christmas Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass adds LA community college chancellor to transition team

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lacey’s attorneys challenge BLM protesters' bid for second deposition

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County's COVID hospitalizations might be leveling off

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County decreased by two to 327, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 37 were being treated in intensive care, up from 32 Friday. What You Need To Know.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Police seek help finding blue sedan, driver who killed woman

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Average gas price increases for first time since early November

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429. The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy