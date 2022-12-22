Read full article on original website
Mondays at the Mission hopes to inspire homeless teens
LOS ANGELES — Celebrating the holidays with a new family photo in the United States is now reality for 12-year-old Melany Rivera, a teen currently receiving shelter at the Union Rescue Mission with her family in Skid Row. Rivera said her family came to the U.S. from Colombia hoping...
Meet San Bernardino’s first Asian American mayor
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Helen Tran was sworn in as the first Asian American mayor of San Bernardino on Dec. 21. She is only the third woman to take on the role over the course of the city’s 168-year history. Tran is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees and...
Ukrainians have 1st holiday season in SoCal
ANAHEIM, Calif. — From Kharkiv, Valeriya Simulik and Vlad Tkachenko were traveling abroad when the war in Ukraine started. They decided to stay in the United States when they learned their house and business were destroyed. Many Ukrainians observe holiday celebrations in early January, but this year Valeriya and...
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening
LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
Church services, help for homeless, poor planned for Christmas
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Christmas in Los Angeles County Sunday will include the customary Masses and church services celebrating the birth of Jesus and annual events providing meals to the homeless and poor. English-language Christmas Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at...
Karen Bass adds LA community college chancellor to transition team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration....
Lacey’s attorneys challenge BLM protesters' bid for second deposition
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
Orange County's COVID hospitalizations might be leveling off
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County decreased by two to 327, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 37 were being treated in intensive care, up from 32 Friday. What You Need To Know.
Police seek help finding blue sedan, driver who killed woman
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to...
Woman sues LA County over fatal shooting of son by deputies
COMPTON, Calif. (CNS) — The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son's actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. What...
Average gas price increases for first time since early November
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429. The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths...
