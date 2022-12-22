ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Misinformation on RSV, flu spread online: What parents need to know

By Katie Kindelan
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWjW2_0jrs8DJP00

As parents and caregivers try to cope with the spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in what health experts are calling a "tripledemic ," many are looking online for treatment and prevention tips.

On Instagram alone, the hashtags #rsv and #flu have been shared over 1.5 million times.

Some social media posts share information about symptoms of both viruses, while others contain information about home remedies, which doctors warn can be dangerous.

"What I worry about is that some parents may rely on these unproven treatments, and then this can actually lead to a delay in care when children need it," said Dr. Alok Patel , a pediatrician at Stanford Children's Health in Palo Alto, California, and an ABC News medical contributor. "For example, every cold symptom is not necessarily because of a virus that's going to treat itself on its own."

Patel, the father of a 2-year-old daughter, continued, "Your child may actually have something such as an ear infection, or a strep throat, and if those remain untreated, they can lead to some really bad consequences."

Adding to parents' confusion, according to Patel, is that as doctors' offices and hospitals remain busy during the tripledemic, social media may seem like the fastest way to seek information. In addition, the medical advice for viral illnesses may be to let them take their course, which can lead parents to try to find home remedies.

"Parents are seeing these headlines about overfull hospitals and ERs, so parents are scared," said Patel. "I feel the same thing."

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory warning people about fraudulent flu products sold online and in retail stores, saying the "unproven" products "claim to prevent, mitigate, treat, or cure the flu – even though they have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safety and effectiveness.

Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez , a pediatrician at Columbia University in New York and the mother of a 14-month-old son , said she worries about how often people may take advice from people they follow on social media who are not medical professionals.

"Sometimes we follow accounts for their lifestyle advice and for decorations, or how to dress, how to dress our kids and fun activities," said Bracho-Sanchez. "Those accounts are not the ones that we want to go to when we're looking for health information."

MORE: I'm a pediatrician and mom: These are the protections I'm taking amid 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19

Here are tips from Bracho-Sanchez and Patel to help parents navigate the flood of health information online around flu, RSV and more.

1. Go to trusted medical sources online.

When parents and caregivers see health tips online, Bracho-Sanchez says there are three questions they should ask themselves: Does this person have the credentials to be recommending this? Could this potentially be dangerous to my child? Should I talk to my pediatrician first before doing some of these things that are being recommended?

The top step to take though, according to Bracho-Sanchez, is to only seek medical information from certified medical providers.

"When you want health information tips on keeping your kids safe, go to the pediatricians, go to verified and credited accounts of people who are actual health care professionals that are giving you advice from a place of knowledge about some of these subjects," she said.

Patel recommends always searching for the source of a social media video or post before taking in the information.

"Any time you see a Facebook, TikTok or Instagram post that is claiming to have a treatment for a common cold or a cure, scroll to the bottom and look to see what the source of that information is," he said. "And go backwards and be an internet sleuth, and make sure it's legit."

2. Know the home remedies that are pediatrician-approved.

Overall, the best way to boost your child's immune system is simply with good hydration, nutrition and sleep, Patel noted.

There are also things parents can do to help make sure their child is as comfortable as can be when battling a viral illness like RSV or the flu, according to both Patel and Bracho-Sanchez.

Both doctors said items like humidifiers, saline nasal sprays and nasal suctioning tools are all great to have on hand at home.

For children over the age of 1, a small dose of honey, around one teaspoon, can help ease a child's cough, according to Patel and Bracho-Sanchez.

Hydration is also very important when kids are sick.

"When my daughter is sick, we make sure that she's still eating and drinking consistently, even if it's small amounts at a time," said Patel.

3. Be wary of suggested home remedies that aren't proven.

"Some things that I personally have seen and heard of from social media platforms are home remedies such as onion water, or making immune-boosting smoothies, or even cutting up garlic cloves and placing them on children's feet, inside their ear or on their chest to 'draw out toxins,'" said Patel. "There is no evidence that any of this actually works."

Patel said he warns parents to be wary of remedies that claim to be safe because they are "all natural."

"Some treatments that may be homeopathic or natural are not necessarily safe," he said. "They can actually interact with certain medications or have bad consequences for some children."

MORE: Officials urge mask-wearing as ‘tripledemic’ grows: What parents should know

Another red flag, according to Patel, is a claim that a product or treatment can cure RSV.

"There is no actual proven RSV cure," he said. "We just have different forms of supportive care and treatment in some particular situations. There's nothing you can buy or make that is going to magically cure your child of RSV in one day."

4. Remember that your child is not every child.

Both Patel and Bracho-Sanchez stressed the importance of parents knowing that what may have helped one child, may not necessarily be the most effective or safest treatment for their own child.

"Your child may have asthma or a heart condition or allergies, and what works for somebody else's child may not be enough for your child," said Bracho-Sanchez. "You know your child best. Trust yourself and trust your doctor."

Patel also said it's important for parents to seek medical attention when necessary for a child so there is not a delay in the correct treatment.

"Coughing, sneezing, congestion, itchy eyes, all those symptoms may not be from the same cause as somebody else's child," said Patel. "What might be RSV in one kid, could be influenza in another or COVID-19 in another or a sinus infection in another child, and treatment may differ."

Symptoms that would call for urgent medical care include changes in their mental status like confusion or sleepiness, respiratory distress like gasping for air and difficulty breathing and signs of dehydration like not making tears when they cry or making less than one wet diaper every eight hours, according to Patel.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Mom speaks out after daughter, 12, almost dies of flu

For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
WebMD

Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children

Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) -- Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19. As a triple threat of respiratory illnesses -- flu, RSV and Covid-19 -- sweeps the nation this holiday season, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves: get vaccinated, wash hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.
ARIZONA STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids

A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX2Now

After COVID, flu and RSV, is a strep outbreak next?

(NEXSTAR) – As the U.S. continues to see high levels of three viral infections – COVID-19, influenza, and RSV – there’s growing concern over a bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s tracking a “possible...
The Hill

CDC director urges vaccination amid record high reports of flu, RSV

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned of extremely high levels of respiratory illness in the U.S. on Monday, particularly flu hospitalizations, and made another call for people to stay up to date on their vaccinations. In a briefing, Walensky said the U.S. is seeing elevated levels of COVID-19,…
Fatherly

Does Whiskey Help A Cold? A Sore Throat? Doctors Explain.

It’s cold and flu season, and for many dads, that means a hot toddy for that cold and flu. Hot cocktails like the toddy — a warm cup of whiskey spiked with lemon, honey, cloves, and cinnamon — have long been prized as an old-school cold remedy. But does it actually give sick parents anything more than a hangover? Does whiskey help a cold and ease a sore throat? Doctors are less dismissive of the buzz-inducing cure than you might think.
Lima News

Know the signs of strep throat in children

Strep infections may be on the rise in the U.S., as they have been in the U.K., so it’s important to know the signs and symptoms, especially in children. “Group A streptococcal disease is a group of conditions caused by a bacteria called ‘group A strep,’” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. “The one that people are probably most familiar with is strep throat. Strep throat is a relatively common infection, especially in children of school age — between ages 5 and 15. It’s very unusual in children under 3 years of age.”
fergusnow.com

Health Experts Warn of ‘Three Headed Monster’ Respiratory Illnesses Ahead of Holiday Travel

(KNSI) – A three-headed monster of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 is hitting the U.S. hard right now. The Minnesota Department of Health held a press conference Tuesday to provide more details on the scope of viruses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Ruth Lynfield says RSV has been the worst compared to historical trends.
MINNESOTA STATE
GMA

GMA

80K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy