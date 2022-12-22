Read full article on original website
More than 17,000 flights have been canceled since last Wednesday due to a cross-country storm. Most of the cancelations have come from Southwest Airlines. In a statement, the airline apologized for the ongoing issues, calling them "unacceptable". The airline also says it's working to fix all the disruptions but expects more changes.
Deadly winter weather hits Japan as heavy snow piles up in northern regions
Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.
Southwest Airlines criticized by passengers, Transportation Department as flights delayed nationwide
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled across the U.S. on Monday, prompting scrutiny from passengers and the Transportation Department.
Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Southern California is set to experience a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday while a powerful winter storm is expected to hit Northern California starting late Monday and bring several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor...
Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights after winter snowstorm
The winter storm that disrupted thousands of travel plans over the weekend has created an epic pile-on of flight cancellations for Southwest Airlines, leaving thousands of families stranded, with some waiting for days to fly back home. Two-thirds of Southwest's flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon, according to...
Thousands without power as deadly winter storm's deep freeze stretches through Christmas Day
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has gripped much of the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. CBS News...
CBS Evening News, December 26, 2022
Massive winter storm kills at least 55 in the U.S.; Pennsylvania college students and nuns share same building.
Warmer temperatures ahead across U.S. after deep freeze
More moderate temperatures are expected Wednesday after the deep freeze in the eastern U.S. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
Winter storm leaves Buffalo under several feet of snow
A powerful blizzard over the weekend killed more than two dozen people in western New York and dumped several feet of snow on the city of Buffalo.
Flight cancelations continue due to winter storm across U.S.
People are trying to make it home--before that system arrives, but the holiday travel nightmare continues tonight. A cross-country winter storm is causing more than 17,000 flights to be canceled--since last Wednesday. So far Monday, the number of cancelations has topped 5,000 with more than 16,000 flights delayed. Most of the cancelations came from Southwest Airlines, with roughly 60 percent of Monday's flights being canceled.
Massive winter storm kills at least 55 in the U.S.
A state of emergency is in effect in New York after a deadly winter storm dumped up to four feet of snow in Buffalo and other parts of the state. President Biden spoke to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to offer federal assistance as the death toll climbed to at least 55 people across the U.S. Nancy Chen has more.
Buffalo mayor says city needs help after deadly winter storm, one of its worst ever
Buffalo, New York, has been hard hit by the massive winter storm, with multiple deaths and many people stranded as rescue workers struggle to dig through the more than 43 inches of snow. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown joins CBS News to discuss the response efforts.
Southwest Airlines meltdown leaves customers stranded; Feds investigating
SAN FRANCISCO -- The number of frustrated airline passengers multiplied into the hundreds of thousands Monday, as holiday flight cancellations and delays on Southwest Airlines worsened, drawing scrutiny from the federal government.More than 3,200 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 5,000 flights had been delayed.But Southwest accounted for a whopping share of those. The Dallas-based airline canceled two-thirds of its flights as of Monday afternoon, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware — far more than any other airline. With some 2,700 Southwest flights canceled, another...
Nature: Winter in South Dakota
We leave you this Christmas Sunday morning in a winter wonderland, at Good Earth State Park in South Dakota. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard.
Deadly storm leaves many trapped and stranded
Buffalo, New York, is dealing with yet another devastating winter storm, as many are trapped inside and emergency vehicles are left stranded. The deadly storm has impacted nearly every part of the U.S. Naomi Ruchim reports.
