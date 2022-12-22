Citation handed out to illegal climber on Morro Rock

A citation was handed out to a person who tried climbing Morro Rock this week.

State Parks says its rangers along with the Morro Bay Fire Department, San Luis Ambulance, the U.S. Coast Guard and Morro Bay Harbor Patrol all responded to the call Tuesday.

State Parks says they were able to locate the person and a citation was given.

It’s illegal to climb Morro Rock as it is one of the most protective State Park designations and classified as a natural preserve.

