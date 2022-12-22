Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
Wave 3
West Louisville grocery store closes after car crashes into building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Black Market KY, located at 2313 West Market St., said the store was hit by a car that slid off the road during the storm on Dec. 22.
wdrb.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
spectrumnews1.com
UofL student helping those without a home this Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A white Christmas — a positive light on the cold few days we’ve recently seen. But this can be a tough day for the unsheltered population in Louisville. Jorden Brooks, along with his friends and family, is doing his part this holiday to add some Christmas magic.
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported. I-71 Northbound is closed beginning at exit 62 in Gallatin Co. Southbound is slow moving. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/DIgR3XXJRw pic.twitter.com/MMm1xt16k6— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) December 23, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
Wave 3
Businesses working through the incoming weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday night going into Friday, temperatures will be dropping below zero. The road conditions are expected to be icy with snow accumulation throughout the evening. Business owners are making accommodations for cold weather conditions coming into Louisville. Wick’s Pizza plans to work through the storm....
WKYT 27
WATCH | Latest on road conditions and dangerously cold weather in Franklin County
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. ‘Inconsistent’ access to...
WLKY.com
Treacherous conditions will make it hard to treat roads in Louisville: Here's the plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Without mincing any words, Mayor Greg Fischer joined city leaders Thursday morning in the metro operations center downtown to send a warning to people in the Metro. "This will be the coldest weather that we've experienced in 30 years or so," Fischer said. Fischer warned all...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
Is the Texas Roadhouse open on Christmas?
The Texas Roadhouse was founded way back in 1993 and in Clarksville, Indiana of all places. It has grown to become a go-to for many steak aficionados and has 627 locations the world over. In February they will have been around for 30 years. They certainly have expanded considerably in just three decades, and that’s because they deliver with an epic menu.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile clinic to offer 3 days of service this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chance to get your pet the health care it needs only takes a $5 deposit. The Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, is offering three days of service starting Tuesday. There will be vaccines, flea, tick and worm...
Yahoo Sports
Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region
A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, power outages in Louisville had dipped to single digits, according to Louisville Gas & Electric's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
Wave 3
Road Condition Update from the Stormtracker: 6:00
Louisville Metro officials give update on city’s arctic front preparation. A news conference was held Thursday morning before the winter storm. Experts have made it clear this winter storm is very serious.
Wave 3
Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
WLKY.com
LIST: Closings, delays ahead of winter storm taking aim at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With accumulating snow and severely dropping temperatures on the way, expect some closures and delays. Thursday night, snow will fall for hours in the region and then temps will tumble into the single digits, with wind chills as low as -25 degrees. WEATHER ALERTS // RADAR.
WLKY.com
Winter storm warning: Snow blankets Louisville region, temperatures plunge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A blast of arctic air is bringing blankets of snow and dangerous wind chills. A winter storm warning has been issued for all of the WLKY viewing area through Friday afternoon. In addition, a wind chill warning is also in effect as "feels like" temperatures could reach -30 degrees in some spots.
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
Comments / 0