Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UofL student helping those without a home this Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A white Christmas — a positive light on the cold few days we’ve recently seen. But this can be a tough day for the unsheltered population in Louisville. Jorden Brooks, along with his friends and family, is doing his part this holiday to add some Christmas magic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TheDailyBeast

Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate

Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported. I-71 Northbound is closed beginning at exit 62 in Gallatin Co. Southbound is slow moving. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/DIgR3XXJRw pic.twitter.com/MMm1xt16k6— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) December 23, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Businesses working through the incoming weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday night going into Friday, temperatures will be dropping below zero. The road conditions are expected to be icy with snow accumulation throughout the evening. Business owners are making accommodations for cold weather conditions coming into Louisville. Wick’s Pizza plans to work through the storm....
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Is the Texas Roadhouse open on Christmas?

The Texas Roadhouse was founded way back in 1993 and in Clarksville, Indiana of all places. It has grown to become a go-to for many steak aficionados and has 627 locations the world over. In February they will have been around for 30 years. They certainly have expanded considerably in just three decades, and that’s because they deliver with an epic menu.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Yahoo Sports

Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region

A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, power outages in Louisville had dipped to single digits, according to Louisville Gas & Electric's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

