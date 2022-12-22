Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Town of Jonesborough asking residents to conserve water due to line leaks
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: State of emergency declared, water distribution sites open in Jonesborough. The Town of Jonesborough is asking residents to conserve water. Town leaders say they are dealing with multiple line leaks. They say now that temperatures are warmer, residents no longer need to let faucets...
Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
wvlt.tv
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall is expected to stop just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
wcyb.com
State of emergency declared, water distribution sites open in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — UPDATE: Lamar and Grandview will be open for water distribution again Tuesday morning 9 a.m. to noon. Each household will get three one-gallon jugs. Washington County, Tenn. Mayor Joe Grandy has declared a state of emergency in response to water leaks in Jonesborough. Town manager Glenn Rosenoff said in a press conference Monday, water distribution points will open at Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools from 7 until 9 p.m.
wcyb.com
Greeneville Fire Department delivers goody bags to several communities
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greenville Fire Department delivered goody bags to several communities Saturday. They made 15 stops to neighborhoods and schools with bags filled with candy and fruit. The fire department says they're happy to see the children's smiling faces during this holiday season. Santa was also...
wcyb.com
Boil water advisory issued in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water advisory has just been issued for one water system in Russell County. It affects Hansonville Water Works System. People in the Hansonville and Green Valley areas should boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The issue comes from...
wcyb.com
SHOPPING SPREE: After Christmas deals bringing in shoppers
Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you plan to go out shopping this week, you probably aren't alone. According to the National Retail Federation, 68% of people will likely shop this week. While the holiday shopping season may kick off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, others say their favorite...
Local store prepares for last-minute Christmas shopping
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift. Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute […]
Spots in NC mountains dip to wind chill of -48 degrees; 83 mph gusts hit Grandfather Mountain
Already Friday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, there was a wind chill value of -46 at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Speedway in Lights, ice rink closed Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Extreme cold and the possibility of further rolling blackouts have prompted Bristol Motor Speedway to close its Speedway in Lights and Ice Rink Friday night. Those closures are coming “out of respect for the rolling power outages across the state of Tennessee,” a release from BMS Communications says. The Tennessee Valley […]
Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
wcyb.com
Verizon customers having issues dialing 911 in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials said Monday morning. Anyone with trouble contacting Hawkins County 911 is asked to call 423-272-7121. Verizon is working on the issue which is also occurring in other parts of the state, officials...
erwinrecord.net
Authors recall the time the railroad – and Santa Claus, too – were sued
A milestone was set for the annual Santa Train in 2022 as the three-state goodwill excursion celebrated its 80th year, but what many people may not know is that 48 years ago, the future of the Santa Train looked as if it may be derailed forever. For years, the Santa...
Johnson City Press
Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond
UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
wcyb.com
South Fork Utility District reports water leak in Bristol, Tn.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — South Fork Utility District is reporting a water leak in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a press release. The leak is happening at the intersection of Broyles Lane and Springfield Drive. South Fork Utility District says to expect water interruptions as they fix the leak. Stay...
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
Comments / 0