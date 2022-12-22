ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcyb.com

Town of Jonesborough asking residents to conserve water due to line leaks

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: State of emergency declared, water distribution sites open in Jonesborough. The Town of Jonesborough is asking residents to conserve water. Town leaders say they are dealing with multiple line leaks. They say now that temperatures are warmer, residents no longer need to let faucets...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall is expected to stop just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

State of emergency declared, water distribution sites open in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — UPDATE: Lamar and Grandview will be open for water distribution again Tuesday morning 9 a.m. to noon. Each household will get three one-gallon jugs. Washington County, Tenn. Mayor Joe Grandy has declared a state of emergency in response to water leaks in Jonesborough. Town manager Glenn Rosenoff said in a press conference Monday, water distribution points will open at Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools from 7 until 9 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Greeneville Fire Department delivers goody bags to several communities

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greenville Fire Department delivered goody bags to several communities Saturday. They made 15 stops to neighborhoods and schools with bags filled with candy and fruit. The fire department says they're happy to see the children's smiling faces during this holiday season. Santa was also...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Boil water advisory issued in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water advisory has just been issued for one water system in Russell County. It affects Hansonville Water Works System. People in the Hansonville and Green Valley areas should boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The issue comes from...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

SHOPPING SPREE: After Christmas deals bringing in shoppers

Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you plan to go out shopping this week, you probably aren't alone. According to the National Retail Federation, 68% of people will likely shop this week. While the holiday shopping season may kick off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, others say their favorite...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Local store prepares for last-minute Christmas shopping

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift. Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Speedway in Lights, ice rink closed Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Extreme cold and the possibility of further rolling blackouts have prompted Bristol Motor Speedway to close its Speedway in Lights and Ice Rink Friday night. Those closures are coming “out of respect for the rolling power outages across the state of Tennessee,” a release from BMS Communications says. The Tennessee Valley […]
BRISTOL, TN
WBIR

Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Verizon customers having issues dialing 911 in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials said Monday morning. Anyone with trouble contacting Hawkins County 911 is asked to call 423-272-7121. Verizon is working on the issue which is also occurring in other parts of the state, officials...
Johnson City Press

Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond

UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
UNICOI, TN
wcyb.com

South Fork Utility District reports water leak in Bristol, Tn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — South Fork Utility District is reporting a water leak in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a press release. The leak is happening at the intersection of Broyles Lane and Springfield Drive. South Fork Utility District says to expect water interruptions as they fix the leak. Stay...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN

