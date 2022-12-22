Read full article on original website
Related
Grandmother praised for ‘genius’ Christmas presents for quadruplets
A grandmother has been named the “coolest grandma” by TikTok for giving her grandchildren a big surprise at Christmas.A video posted by TikTok account @Helloquadruplets, which is managed by parents Dayna and Colby Childress, showed five children opening up their “suspiciously large” Christmas presents.The children – comprising the couple’s eldest son Lincoln and their quadruplets, Simon, Willis, Willow and Otto – are seen tearing the wrapping paper off boxes almost as tall as themselves.Text over the clip read: “When grandma gives suspiciously large gifts.”It is later revealed that the quadruplets received toddler-sized dodgem or bumper cars from their grandmother for...
WCAX
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
WCAX
During school snow days, Vt. students still get a drivers-ed lesson
On this "You Can Quote Me," Vermont's Catholic bishop shares his Christmas message, Montpelier has a new top cop, Sen. Patrick Leahy's final floor speech and much more. Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers. Updated: 4 hours ago. Part of the money raised from...
Comments / 0