29.7
Record NJ snowfall, in inches, was in Long Branch during 1947’s Great Blizzard. Now that the howling gales of the Christmas storm have abated, we can just about hear ourselves think enough to put the wintry conditions in perspective. And, as big as the storm was, at least it spared most of New Jersey from much snow.
For South Asian Christians in NJ, Christmas has a different flavor
Unique traditions are little known, even among fellow South Asians. Nothing says Christmas like spongy appam and tender lamb biryani for some New Jerseyans. South Asian Christians — those hailing from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other parts of the subcontinent — are a minority within a minority: just 1-2% of all South Asians.
1901
Year when first stringed electric Christmas lights were produced. It was in New Jersey. There’s nothing that says Christmas quite like a clotted mass of tree lights inexpertly packed away after the previous year’s festivities. Disentangling the bulbous mess is an annual ritual in many homes. The Thomas...
NJ receiving $6M to provide high-speed, affordable internet access
Help is on the way to ensure all New Jerseyans stay properly connected. The state is receiving more than $6 million to enable high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. The funding is made possible through the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative, investing $65 billion to provide affordable, high-speed internet to every American.
Sustain and Serve program receives an extra $5M in state funds
Food banks and other nonprofits who work to feed the hungry take no holiday this time of year. Food insecurity is widespread in New Jersey, but the state is now making an additional investment in one program that is helping provide meals to the needy — allocating another $5 million to the Sustain and Serve program. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sustain and Serve provides nonprofits with grants to buy meals from restaurants and distribute them — at no cost — to those who are hungry. This new round of funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will also give restaurants some much needed business.
NJ Spotlight News: December 22, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Holiday travel takes off ahead of major weather challenges. COVID-19, flu and RSV also threaten holiday plans. Murphy signs new gun...
NJ Spotlight News special edition — ‘21’ documentary series: Dec. 23, 2022
The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life. This...
Netflix to build major production studio in NJ
The state-of-the-art facility will be on the former Fort Monmouth campus. Netflix is coming to New Jersey. The on-demand video streaming company will develop a state-of-the-art East Coast production facility on the former Fort Monmouth campus. Netflix and Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan late Wednesday. Netflix is to invest...
More ‘navigators’ help people apply for SNAP benefits
They’re part of a state initiative to give more help to applicants. Community advocates are applauding New Jersey’s initiative to provide more assistance to people applying to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP. There are now “navigators” in all 21 counties who can help people seeking benefits to successfully complete the application process.
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
Op-Ed: Holidays — not the happiest time of year for some friends, family
This is a holiday PSA: You are close to someone, right now, who is struggling with their mental health. It’s the holiday season. Our culture — from our commercials to our movies, our workplaces to our front yards — tells us “it’s the most wonderful time of the year.” In a lot of ways, it is. But in a lot of ways, it’s stressful, cold, sunless and a strain on both our pocketbooks and our mental health.
2022: No new women’s prison
After decades of problems that included physical and sexual assaults, conditions at New Jersey’s only prison for women are improving, but one major issue remains unresolved: the future of the 109-year-old facility. In June 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon...
In growing labor movement, workers want to be treated as human beings
Since pandemic, labor organizing has grown to include new workers. From Starbucks employees, to railroad workers, to the staff at The New York Times, workers everywhere are demanding their employers treat them humanely. In the case of nurses in New Jersey’s hospitals, workers said they felt like executives were putting profits over patient care and worker health.
‘21’ series: A profile of Stacey Ross and her work against addiction
The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The “21” series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life.
Teaching troubles: Worrisome signs in NJ and possible solutions
An NJ Spotlight roundtable addressed the growing shortage of teachers and possible fixes for it. The teaching profession in New Jersey is embattled, bringing about a teacher shortage many believe may become severe. Data shows that many teachers are exiting the field, others are experiencing burnout and fewer people are pursuing teaching as a career in the first place.
Solar developers want more time to finish projects
Loss of subsidy means planned rooftop installations might be abandoned. New Jersey solar developers want state regulatory officials to give them more time to finish 199 projects that have been in the pipeline for more than a year. In a petition to the state Board of Public Utilities, 28 developers...
Higher maternal health risks in states where abortion banned, study says
States that ban abortion also show greater health care inequities. “Banning abortion does not make pregnant people safer. It just makes them have more risk,” said one New Jersey OB-GYN, commenting on a new study of maternal health care in the U.S. The research compares patient services in states with legal abortion access — like New Jersey — to those with tight abortion restrictions. According to the data, people living where abortion is banned also tend to have less access to good maternal health care overall — and they have higher maternal death rates.
NJ set to tackle plant invaders
Bill would ban plant sales, create monitors to stem invasive plants. The Legislature is stepping up efforts to eliminate the havoc invasive plants create in New Jersey. The Senate Environment and Energy Committee unanimously approved a bill earlier this month that would ban, in most cases, the sale and distribution of certain invasive plants. The legislation (S-2186) also would reestablish the New Jersey Invasive Species Council, an organization created by former Gov. Jon Corzine 18 years ago.
17.2%
Eligible New Jerseyans who have received the updated bivalent booster. While many New Jerseyans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, hospitalizations continue to rise. With the rate of transmission at the highest it has been in almost a year, officials are urging residents to get the latest booster. While a majority of people have received the primary series of the vaccine, only 17.2% of those eligible in New Jersey have received the updated bivalent booster.
Push for Medicaid to cover community violence prevention services in NJ
It’s the latest effort by lawmakers to combat gun violence and ease the suffering it brings. New Jersey may soon require community violence prevention services be covered by Medicaid, a help to people who have survived gun violence in their community and are now struggling with the lingering impact of that violence.
