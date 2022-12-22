ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Now that blizzard conditions have passed, Marquette County residents are faced with removing all that snow. Homes in Ishpeming and Negaunee saw snow drifts up to their windows. Monday afternoon, people were still working to clear their driveways. Ishpeming resident Dee St. Aandre said she came...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard

The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
MARQUETTE, MI
boreal.org

Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
DULUTH, MN
Detroit News

Michigan weather to heat up ahead of New Year's Eve

Snowfall from the weekend winter storm that hit Michigan will stretch through Monday before temperatures are expected to take a surprising twist and reach a high of around 50 degrees by Friday. Near Metro Detroit, it will stay cold Monday as temperatures hold in the lower 20s with scattered flurries...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422

Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Blizzard warnings end, winter weather alerts continue Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blizzard conditions came to an end over West Michigan on Saturday evening, but the snowfall did not. Heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued Saturday night and they are expected to do so through most of Christmas Day!. This fresh snowfall will come with breezy winds...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Blizzard conditions subside on Christmas Day

As Christmas Day progresses, snow will subside and winds will calm down with only isolated snow chances in Upper Michigan. This will be a much-needed break for road crews and people who need to shovel, snow blow and plow significant snow drifts that have developed in the past few days.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin wind chill advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for any updates. Weather tools. Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy...
WISCONSIN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits

A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE

