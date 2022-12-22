Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
10 children adopted at Northwest Florida Health Network's 'Christmas Adoption Ceremony'
Escambia County, Fla. -- 10 children were adopted into a permanent home as part of Northwest Florida Health Network's annual "Christmas Adoption Ceremony." NWF Health Network is the only public organization in the country to have annual Christmas adoptions. The organization has been having the adoptions annually in Jackson and...
navarrenewspaper.com
OSCO escort returning Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County today
This afternoon an official OCSO escort will be returning fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County from Pensacola.This procession, limited to the official escort vehicles, is expected to leave Pensacola around 2 p.m. and take Highway 98 into Mary Esther. From there it will travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road to the ultimate destination of Emerald Coast Funeral Home on Racetrack Road.Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have remained with Corporal Hamilton since the tragic event and will continue to stand vigil up to and through his memorial service.OSCO respectfully ask for the public’s patience and understanding as to any potential temporary traffic impacts from today’s journey from Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach.
WEAR
2 hospitalized after stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place around 4:34 p.m. on the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive. According to the sheriff's office, one male and one female...
WEAR
Fallen deputy escorted by law enforcement back to Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty on Christmas Eve will be given an escort by law enforcement from Pensacola back to Okaloosa County Monday. 34-year-old Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence incident...
WEAR
Local plumbers, firefighters battle broken pipes from Northwest Florida cold snap
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As people thaw out from the Artic blast, many are dealing with another winter threat -- broken pipes. Firefighters are battling broken pipes from people asking for help shutting them off. Families are dealing with a flood of problems after mother nature loosened her grip. Cameron Fendley,...
Spunky puppy ‘Grace’ is up for adoption at Mobile SPCA
Our Pet of the Week is a 12-week-old Shih Tzu/Terrier mix named Grace.
Florida school nurse arrested after allegedly stealing Adderall from students
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they recently arrested a 27-year old school nurse for “stealing prescription medication from several students and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve,” according to a release from the OCSO. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, was hired at Destin Middle School in July 2022. […]
YAHOO!
Motorcade escorting fallen Okaloosa deputy from Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach
This afternoon an official Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office escort will be returning fallen OCSO Cpl. Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County from Pensacola. This procession, limited to the official escort vehicles, is expected to leave Pensacola around 2 p.m. and take U.S. Highway 98 into Mary Esther. From there it will travel from Doolittle Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road to the ultimate destination of Emerald Coast Funeral Home on Racetrack Road.
utv44.com
Mobile church holds Christmas Day dinner for those without a holiday meal
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Christmas Day, one local church was bustling with activity as volunteers worked tirelessly to prepare for their annual Christmas day dinner. The much-anticipated event for many members of the community who might not have otherwise had a festive meal to enjoy on the holiday. Off...
WEAR
Man charged for killing Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday night who fatally shot one of their own deputies. Timothy Paul Price-Williams, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with homicide - first degree premeditated murder. According to an arrest report, a female victim called in Saturday morning...
WEAR
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pine Forest Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Escambia County Monday night. Escambia County EMS was dispatched to Pine Forest Rd. and Longleaf Dr. around 6:25 p.m. According to officials, the pedestrian was conscious when they were transported to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
One stabbed, two arrested after officers responded to a disorderly call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two individuals were arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred Sunday, according to authorities. Breanna Fleeton, 25, was arrested for assault and Brandon Fleeton, 28, was arrested for failure to obey and eluding police, authorities said. Police responded to 900 Downtowner Boulevard, The Estates of...
WEAR
3 people dead, 2 critically injured after crash Christmas morning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Escambia County has claimed the lives of three people and left two others in critical condition Sunday morning. The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. on Gulf Beach Highway near west Sunset Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man was traveling...
WEAR
Investigation underway after fire destroys mobile home in Bratt
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Bratt Friday evening. According to NorthEscambia.com, a structure fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Still Road, just 1.5 miles south of West Highway 4. Firefighters say when they arrived...
WEAR
Pensacola Police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event for local students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police Department's annual "Shop with a Cop" gave some local students a holiday shopping spree. "Shop with a Cop" has partnered with Academy Sports and Outdoors once again. This year, 11 students got $150 to shop at the North Davis Highway store location. Pensacola Police Chief...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
utv44.com
Joggers brave the cold for Mobile's annual Christmas Eve run
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks braved the cold and windy weather for the annual Christmas Eve run in Mobile Saturday morning,. The event was free to runners and walkers who were encouraged to dress up as Santa's helpers. Folks were decked out in green and red, with ornaments as...
WEAR
1 dead after being hit by train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person is dead after being hit by a train near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon, according to Pensacola Police. The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. Police say the person was walking along the train tracks and did not...
utv44.com
MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
WEAR
Collision turns car on its side in Escambia County, 2 people taken to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Escambia County Sunday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98 and Seapine Circle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling south out of Seapine Circle when...
Comments / 1