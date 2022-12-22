This afternoon an official OCSO escort will be returning fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County from Pensacola.This procession, limited to the official escort vehicles, is expected to leave Pensacola around 2 p.m. and take Highway 98 into Mary Esther. From there it will travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road to the ultimate destination of Emerald Coast Funeral Home on Racetrack Road.Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have remained with Corporal Hamilton since the tragic event and will continue to stand vigil up to and through his memorial service.OSCO respectfully ask for the public’s patience and understanding as to any potential temporary traffic impacts from today’s journey from Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO