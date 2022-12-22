Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Hayden Pulis signs with Bulldogs
Hayden Pulis took the path less traveled but still ended up where he was meant to be — Fresno State. Pulis, a Hanford native and former Fresno City College athlete, signed to continue his football career with the Fresno State Bulldogs during signing day on Dec. 21. “For me,...
This Day in Bulldog History: December 25th
HONOLULU (KSEE) – On December 25th, 1993, the Fresno State football team lost to No. 17 Colorado in the Aloha Bowl, 41-30. In the loss, quarterback Trent Dilfer passed for a career-high 523 yards. Dilfer, who would go on to be a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, threw two touchdown passes (both to […]
Bulldog Insider feature: Devon Rivers continues family legacy
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KSEE) – Another member of the Rivers family will be attending Fresno State on an athletic scholarship. On Wednesday, Devon Rivers, the youngest son of Ron and Myla Rivers, officially signed his letter of intent to play football for the Bulldogs. A member of Fresno State’s class of 2023, Rivers is a running […]
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Rupe Leaving KGPE: Where Is the CBS47 Anchor Going?
KSEE has been Megan Rupe’s first home in the news industry. She joined as an intern and then became a reporter and anchor there. The Emmy Award-winning reporter became the favorite of Fresno residents in nine years at the station. And now, Megan Rupe is leaving KGPE for an exciting opportunity in Washington, D.C. Here’s more about the anchor’s departure from KGPE/KSEE.
Hanford Sentinel
Fresno woman finds success while living on less
Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
CHP: Double fatal rollover accident in Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a rollover accident in Lemoore on Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that at about 7:15 a.m., they received a call about a traffic collision on westbound highway 198 and west of highway 41. Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered a single-vehicle rollover on […]
Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
thesungazette.com
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
goldrushcam.com
High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties
December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno. According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue. Police say that the suspect […]
What led to Clovis and Jefferson fatal crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning. Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital. Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life. What is known, […]
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno
Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford
On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
