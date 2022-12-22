Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
New Year’s Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With New Year’s Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, for the New...
kjzz.org
Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman
Restrictions have been put in place on large-scale farming in western Arizona as a part of a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation-non-expansion area. Meaning anyone who has not farmed more than two acres during...
thelostlongboarder.com
Longboarding Route 66 Near Oatman | Scenic Desert Downhill Run
The iconic Route 66 is probably the most famous road in the United States, so I couldn’t pass up an opportunity for longboarding Route 66 near Oatman. While in Arizona we visited the cute little town of Oatman, known for their local community of burros (donkeys). While in this area of the state I realized that longboarding Route 66 was something that I should do, and Sitgreaves Pass near Oatman provided the perfect spot!
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, was closed in both directions Christmas Day due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police asked drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigated the incident. No other details were released.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino. According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present
The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the Nation for Metros with the largest share of 65-and-older Homeowners with a Mortgage
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the nation for metros with the largest share of 65-and-older homeowners with a mortgage, according to new LendingTree research. The study looks at where homeowners are likely to still be paying off their mortgage near or past the age of retirement, using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
Animals in Clark County being abandoned at record rates
Animal shelters and rescues typically see a wave of people giving up their pets during the holidays, but they say it's worse this year than ever. Dogs are being dumped on a near daily basis.
Fox5 KVVU
119 dogs at Las Vegas shelter in need of foster families over holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”Is she eating out of the bag?”. A wagging tail, and a love for treats. Sasha, an 8 years old stray, that came into the Animal Foundation in September, is just a friendly pup just wanting some love. “I picked her because she’s the...
Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
Eater
The Saddest Las Vegas Restaurant Closures of 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the year’s saddest restaurant closures.
North Las Vegas police: Man, 23, arrested on more than 20 felony charges
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday on over 20 felony charges related to kidnapping, burglary, and carrying a concealed weapon. Khalil Lites, 23, is facing 22 charges: Police did not release more information detailing the circumstances related to Lites’ arrest or charges.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
Fox5 KVVU
Mohave County Sheriff looking for missing 21-year-old man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen Friday morning. MCSO said Jacob Allen Rohr, 21, was last seen on camera leaving a home in the 3100 block of Boundary Cone Road on foot at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23.
Eater
A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet
The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead offers community recycling event ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City in sponsorship with Nevada State Recycling and Mohave Shred will be hosting a community wide electronic waste and paper shred event on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 8 a.m. until noon. The event will be held in the Bullhead City Justice parking lot at 1255 Marina Blvd. Residents from the surrounding communities are invited to bring their items to the event.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle
Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
8newsnow.com
Update: Police find missing 15-year-old Las Vegas girl
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking the public for help. Lidia Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane near Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Las...
Comments / 0