Pahrump, NV

SignalsAZ

New Year’s Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities

With New Year’s Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, for the New...
kjzz.org

Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman

Restrictions have been put in place on large-scale farming in western Arizona as a part of a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation-non-expansion area. Meaning anyone who has not farmed more than two acres during...
thelostlongboarder.com

Longboarding Route 66 Near Oatman | Scenic Desert Downhill Run

The iconic Route 66 is probably the most famous road in the United States, so I couldn’t pass up an opportunity for longboarding Route 66 near Oatman. While in Arizona we visited the cute little town of Oatman, known for their local community of burros (donkeys). While in this area of the state I realized that longboarding Route 66 was something that I should do, and Sitgreaves Pass near Oatman provided the perfect spot!
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, was closed in both directions Christmas Day due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police asked drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigated the incident. No other details were released.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino. According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present

The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
TheStreet

Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
Eater

The Saddest Las Vegas Restaurant Closures of 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the year’s saddest restaurant closures.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
Eater

A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet

The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead offers community recycling event ￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City in sponsorship with Nevada State Recycling and Mohave Shred will be hosting a community wide electronic waste and paper shred event on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 8 a.m. until noon. The event will be held in the Bullhead City Justice parking lot at 1255 Marina Blvd. Residents from the surrounding communities are invited to bring their items to the event.
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle

Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
8newsnow.com

Update: Police find missing 15-year-old Las Vegas girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking the public for help. Lidia Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane near Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Las...
