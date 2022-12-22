Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8-year-old Jonah Burton dies from rare brain cancer on Christmas Eve
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Jonah Burton, an 8-year-old from Aynor who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the post reads. Jonah’s mother posted the following announcement to the Facebook page. “Jonah gained his angel […]
8-year-old dies on Christmas Eve after battling rare form of brain cancer, family shares
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina boy battling a rare form of brain cancer has died. Jonah Burton, 8, passed away Saturday, according to statements from his family. “Jonah has gained his angel wings,” a statement on a Facebook page dedicated to the boy’s cancer fight said....
Home fire displaces 2 in Surfside Beach, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are without a home tonight after a fire in Surfside Beach. At 6:25 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Bay Tree Lane in Surfside Beach. This fire is under control and will be under...
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Robeson County woman stopped with fentanyl in child car seat receives 25-year sentence
LUMBERTON — A Robeson County woman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for conspiring to distribute four hundred grams or more
Georgetown woman teaches Kwanzaa's importance to daughters as holiday begins
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa and a Georgetown mother of two is sharing why it’s a special time of the year in her household. Pelor Richards owns Rich River Tours, and Gullah Goodz & Gifts, driven by the passion to preserve her culture and traditions and pass them down through generations.
Pawleys Island police respond to about 20 homes with broken water lines
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon. Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up. The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting […]
Coroner names victim in deadly Friday morning Florence shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Police were called at 7:43 a.m. to the 800 block of West Dixie Street and found the victim dead at the scene, Brandt said. The Florence County Coroner, Keith Von Lutcken, says […]
1 displaced in Bucksport area house fire; investigation underway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a house fire that displaced one person Monday in the Bucksport area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport area, HCFR said. The fire is now under control, according to HCFR. No injuries were reported. The […]
Blue ribbons being put up in North Myrtle Beach to honor sergeant killed in crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Blue ribbons will be put up around North Myrtle Beach Tuesday to honor a sergeant killed in a crash on New Year's Day 2021. North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a 'shots fired' call at the Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads and hit a utility pole.
1 taken to hospital after barn, camper catch fire on Christmas Day in Little River area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital on Christmas Day after a camper and a barn caught fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the 2000 block of D L Drive in the Little River area, HCFR said. One person was taken […]
MYR sees flight delays, cancellations mainly from Southwest Airlines amid holiday travel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 4,000 cancellations, and even more delays across U.S. airports on Monday as the arctic blast impacted travelers everywhere as they're starting to come home from their holiday vacation. Flight Aware is showing major cities like Chicago, Atlanta, and Denver faced hundreds of cancellations...
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Gladstone Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene. Florence...
Medical helicopter responds to crash on Rose Hill Rd Sunday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders in Georgetown County were dispatched to a crash Sunday morning on Rose Hill Road. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to a car crash on Rose Hill Road near Choppee Road. Serious injuries were reported. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene. Count on […]
People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop
WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
Horry Co. non-profit serves more than 30,000 lbs of food to those in need this Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the season for giving and it's been the mission of a local non-profit for decades to provide free holiday meals to those in need. This is the 34th year Community Christmas Dinner is providing free meals to the Horry County community. With an...
'They're human:' Myrtle Beach nonprofit gives people in need food, clothes on Christmas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Christmas Day, volunteers served warm meals and gave out clothing to folks in need. There was Christmas music, gifts and even Jolly Old St. Nicholas made an appearance. It’s the fifth year Sonshine Recovery Ministries has served Christmas meals and given clothes to...
