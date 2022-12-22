ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

uptownmessenger.com

Christmas in New Orleans: Oyster Patties and Creole Bread Pudding (with recipes)

Family recipes are being shared and Christmas meals planned. What is served in between the starter and dessert varies from household to household, but dinner traditionally begins with Creole Oyster Patties and ends with Creole Bread Pudding, topped with Whiskey Sauce. Oyster Patties. Everyone loves Oyster Patties. No culinary topic...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Mr. Bingle still reigns over New Orleans Christmas

Mr. Bingle is celebrating his 75th anniversary this holiday season. And New Orleans is still as infatuated with the little fella as when he was created in 1947 — maybe more. Local adoration endures for the mischievous little puppet, an iconic symbol of our childhoods and of our parents and grandparents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses on Friday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide that left a well-known New Orleans comedian dead. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot multiple times in his car outside of a Rouses on the 700 block of Baronne Street around 4 p.m. on Friday. Montrell just got...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others

Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says

One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Make New Orleans a treasure again

I am 68. I grew up in New Orleans, got married there, worked there, bought my first house there. Beautiful neighborhoods, traditions etc. We still own our first house, which is in the university area. All of my kids have lived in it and one still does. I was bringing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Heavy police presence in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy police presence has been reported in New Orleans East at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?

The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tina Howell

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat

Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.

