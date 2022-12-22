Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
uptownmessenger.com
Christmas in New Orleans: Oyster Patties and Creole Bread Pudding (with recipes)
Family recipes are being shared and Christmas meals planned. What is served in between the starter and dessert varies from household to household, but dinner traditionally begins with Creole Oyster Patties and ends with Creole Bread Pudding, topped with Whiskey Sauce. Oyster Patties. Everyone loves Oyster Patties. No culinary topic...
fox8live.com
Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
uptownmessenger.com
Mr. Bingle still reigns over New Orleans Christmas
Mr. Bingle is celebrating his 75th anniversary this holiday season. And New Orleans is still as infatuated with the little fella as when he was created in 1947 — maybe more. Local adoration endures for the mischievous little puppet, an iconic symbol of our childhoods and of our parents and grandparents.
WDSU
New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide that left a well-known New Orleans comedian dead. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot multiple times in his car outside of a Rouses on the 700 block of Baronne Street around 4 p.m. on Friday. Montrell just got...
fox8live.com
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
NOLA.com
Comedian Boogie B identified as man shot dead in Rouses parking lot in New Orleans
Social media personality Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been identified as the man shot dead in front of the Rouses Market in New Orleans' Central Business District, according to a law enforcement source and a friend of the comedian. Montrell, 43, known for his series "New Orleans Hood History," in...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell Identified as Victim in Fatal New Orleans Grocery Store Shooting
Tributes have been pouring in for beloved comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell following the news of a shooting death that happened outside of Rouses on Baronne Street.in New Orleans. According to WWL-TV, the fatal shooting took place Friday evening (Dec. 23) outside of the Rouses Market. When police responded, they...
NOLA.com
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others
Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
Flight delays, cancelations serve as Christmas nightmare for would-be passengers at MSY
NEW ORLEANS — There wasn't much Christmas cheer at Louis Armstrong International Airport on Sunday. Instead, there were long lines, rerouted luggage, and lots of waiting as many flights were delayed for hours or canceled altogether. “We originally had a flight for Christmas day, and we were going to...
Lower Garden District shooting sends 2 men to the hospital
Two men have been wounded after a shooting in the Lower Garden District.
NOLA.com
One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says
One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
NOLA.com
Letters: Make New Orleans a treasure again
I am 68. I grew up in New Orleans, got married there, worked there, bought my first house there. Beautiful neighborhoods, traditions etc. We still own our first house, which is in the university area. All of my kids have lived in it and one still does. I was bringing...
WDSU
Heavy police presence in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Heavy police presence has been reported in New Orleans East at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.
Friends and family lash out in wake of CBD murder
Loved ones are vocal after the murder of a New Orleans-born comedian in Downtown New Orleans. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Brandon Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price, said.
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
myneworleans.com
Dooky Chase’s Queen’s Boozan – Game, Wild and Tame Dinner on Jan. 6
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dooky Chase will hold the Queen’s Boozan dinner on Jan. 6. This Game, Wild and Tame Gala Dinner is being held in memoriam of Chef Leah Chase on her 100th birthday. The five-course dining event will feature wine and cocktail pairings and food...
Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?
The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
wbrz.com
Two killed, four injured in New Orleans shooting involving multiple teenagers
NEW ORLEANS - Two people died and four were injured in a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans early Monday morning. According to WWL-TV, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m., and two victims—a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female—were pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators...
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
