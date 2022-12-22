ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Investments: Significant federal funding expected in 2023

Funding included the U.S. Congress’s annual omnibus appropriations package will boost affordable housing, health care, mental health, education, transportation services and more in Oregon, according toOregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. The legislation passed in the U.S. Senate and was expected to clear the U.S. House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Biden. “At a time when Oregon’s working families are struggling with the high...
Southwest Airlines meltdown leaves customers stranded; Feds investigating

SAN FRANCISCO -- The number of frustrated airline passengers multiplied into the hundreds of thousands Monday, as holiday flight cancellations and delays on Southwest Airlines worsened, drawing scrutiny from the federal government.More than 3,200 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 5,000 flights had been delayed.But Southwest accounted for a whopping share of those. The Dallas-based airline canceled two-thirds of its flights as of Monday afternoon, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware — far more than any other airline. With some 2,700 Southwest flights canceled, another...
