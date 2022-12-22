Read full article on original website
Aaron Thomas
4d ago
the main problem I can see with this case is the handling by LCSO. when a juvenile is involved, in any other area, the "suspect's" identity and case info are not released. The sheriff showed very poor judgement in releasing that. If the state had an honest governor, that isn't always looking for publicity, that sheriff would be removed. He removed another, for less.
Reply
6
Toni
4d ago
Zero tolerance. Just a joke until he actually does something. Then it’ll be why didn’t the officers do anything.
Reply
7
jamessanner
4d ago
Zero tolerance, the threats are out of hand. another cape coral kid arrested for it today. throw him in juvie
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks
Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood
While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
WINKNEWS.com
Hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd in Lee County kills Georgia man
A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia on Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front...
WINKNEWS.com
Felony or Free Speech? Legal experts explain why the Lee County Sheriff could be charged under Florida statute used to arrest Daniel Marquez
It’s a frightening thought: your child taken away in handcuffs and charged with a felony for texting a joke to a friend. That’s what Daniel Marquez says happened to him at the end of 5th grade. While his family is fighting the charges in court, we dig into...
Convicted felon arrested after being photographed holding stolen gun
A convicted Florida felon has been arrested after posting photos of himself holding a stolen gun on social media.
WINKNEWS.com
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers
One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
WINKNEWS.com
Depositions reveal more on Wade Wilson homicide cases
Wade Wilson is accused of killing two women in Cape Coral in 2019. Depositions filed with the Clerk of Court reveal details of the investigation into the murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz. Defense attorneys heard from Wilson’s former ex-girlfriend who said he abused her and a witness who...
WINKNEWS.com
New details about the 2019 killings of two women in Cape Coral
The man accused of brutally murdering two women in Cape Coral in 2019 is facing the death penalty, and now we are learning what witnesses in the case against him are saying. Wade Wilson, 28, is accused of killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral just days apart in 2019. Investigators found Melton’s body in her Cape Coral home and four days later found they found Ruiz dead in a field.
WINKNEWS.com
Teens accused of swatting North Port woman’s house and 11 more incidents in United States
Two suspects were arrested after a Ring Doorbell was hacked nearly two years ago, leading police to surround a woman’s home thinking there was a hostage situation. One of the victims of the 12 swatting incidents lives in North Port. The two male suspects, just 18 and 19 years...
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritan in Cape Coral celebrates Christmas with people he saved during Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of people in Southwest Florida who met in a time of adversity came together to celebrate Christmas. These families may have different last names, but they came together as one in Cape Coral to celebrate Christmas. Friday night’s gathering was hosted by...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash Christmas morning in DeSoto County
A man was hit by a car and killed in DeSoto County early Christmas morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on SE Hillsborough Avenue just before 3 a.m. The victim was in the northbound lane of SE Hillsborough Ave. when the front of the...
Port Charlotte man receives temporary trailer after living without roof & power since Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man is sleeping in safer conditions after getting help from across Southwest Florida. 82-year-old George Goins has lived in his home for seven years, but has been living without a roof and power since Hurricane Ian tore through. Amber Harris told NBC2...
WINKNEWS.com
Arcadia man arrested as suspect in homicide investigation
An Arcadia man was arrested Thursday and faces murder charges following a homicide investigation. According to the Arcadia Police Department, its road patrol unit investigated a homicide on Alabama Avenue on Wednesday. On Thursday, probable cause was developed for David Felton, 49, who was then taken into custody. Felton faces...
Marco Island PD gifts man handcuffs after mailing drugs to wrong address
Marco Island PD gifted a man with handcuffs after he accidentally mailed his drugs to the wrong address
WINKNEWS.com
Shots fired at a car with a child inside in Fort Myers
A car with a child inside gets shot up near the intersection of Polk Street and Seminole Avenue in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The victim’s car was towed away from the Cypress Court apartments. The man driving it got shot but was able to drive it to the...
Crash throws Fort Myers police cruiser into drainage ditch
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers police officer and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Friday morning at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Veronica S Shoemaker Boulevard. The officer was driving west on MLK Boulevard while a four-door sedan with two...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after Christmas card with cocaine and fentanyl got delivered to wrong address
A man called Marco Island police after finding white powdery substances in a package delivered to him. A package delivered to the wrong address happens from time to time, but getting drugs hand-delivered to the wrong address happens a bit more seldomly. Inside the box was a red envelope with...
Arcadia Police arrest suspect on First-Degree Murder charge
Thursday, the Arcadia Police Department arrested a man on one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First-Degree Murder.
Comments / 15