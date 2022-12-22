ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Aaron Thomas
4d ago

the main problem I can see with this case is the handling by LCSO. when a juvenile is involved, in any other area, the "suspect's" identity and case info are not released. The sheriff showed very poor judgement in releasing that. If the state had an honest governor, that isn't always looking for publicity, that sheriff would be removed. He removed another, for less.

Toni
4d ago

Zero tolerance. Just a joke until he actually does something. Then it’ll be why didn’t the officers do anything.

jamessanner
4d ago

Zero tolerance, the threats are out of hand. another cape coral kid arrested for it today. throw him in juvie

