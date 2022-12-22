Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collectionsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver may end veteran homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Battling snow, ice costs millions at DENDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Fire First Year Head CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022Colorado JillColorado State
Related
WCIA
Jets’ QB Mike White Cleared, Will Start in Week 17, per Report
The quarterback has missed the past two games with a rib injury. Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start on Sunday against Seattle, the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported. White hurt his ribs in a game against the Bills two weeks ago, an...
WCIA
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Aims to Play in Week 17 vs. Saints
The starting quarterback missed Saturday’s 40–34 loss to the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder injury. The Eagles aren’t sure if quarterback Jalen Hurts will be ready to start on Sunday against the Saints as he recovers from a sprained shoulder injury suffered last week versus the Bears.
WCIA
Kelce Brothers Joke About Travis’s ‘Rivalry’ With Geno Smith
The Seahawks-Chiefs game is for more than just playoff positioning. When the Chiefs and Seahawks play on Saturday, there is apparently a hidden rivalry between the two teams that no one knows about. On the New Heights Podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce was trying to play up...
WCIA
Jared Goff Rips Field Conditions at Panthers’ Stadium
The Detroit quarterback said the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium felt “like cement.”. View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Lions was the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. At kickoff, it was just 20° with a wind chill factor of 9°. However, the frigid temperatures played a role in more than just the weather.
WCIA
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report
Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
WCIA
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett
He posted a 4–11 record in his first season with Denver. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos have fired coach Nathaniel Hackett, the team announced Monday. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hackett compiled a 4–11 record in his first season with Denver.
WCIA
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
WCIA
NFL Flexes Steelers-Ravens, Rams-Chargers Week 17 Games
The league announced a pair of schedule changes ahead of next week. View the original article to see embedded media. A pair of Week 17 matchups with possible playoff implications, including the latest chapter of one of the NFL’s most bitter rivalries, have been flexed, the league announced Sunday.
WCIA
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Seethes After Last-Minute Loss to Steelers
The running back was extremely disappointed after his team’s latest loss. The Raiders endured another heartbreaking loss Saturday night, this time to the Steelers, marking their eighth one-score loss of the season. Arguably no team in the league has put up with more excruciating losses than Las Vegas. After...
Comments / 0