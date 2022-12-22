ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston braces for storm with increased staffing, emergency preparations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are bracing for Friday’s storm with increased staffing and other emergency preparations. The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and harsh winds to the area throughout the day on Friday, and officials are expecting wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour and localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport area.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Chain-reaction crash in East Boston caught on camera

BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded

BOSTON — A major winter storm that impacted much of the United States before the Christmas holiday continues to provide headaches for travelers and some airlines. For Southwest Airlines, the headaches across its network have become migraine-proportioned, leading to more than two-thirds of its flights being canceled on Monday and nearly the same number on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages

NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

Major storm downs trees, power lines across Massachusetts

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday’s storm is bringing down trees and power lines across Massachusetts, causing outages in many areas. In Andover, several trees caused issues overnight and during the morning commute. One took down wires on High Street at Olde Berry Road and another hit a house and crushed a car on Route 114.
ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Photos: Damage from Friday's powerful wind, rain storm

Winds flattened a gazebo on the common in Norton. A tree fell on a house in Springfield, displacing four people.  Flooding at Horseneck Beach in Westport. Waves crashed into the sea wall on Lynn Shore Drive, where flooding is a concern. A tree came crashing down on a car in Wilmington. The drive was able to walk away without injury. Flooding around the Assonet Four Corners in Freetown. A family was shaken up when a tree came through the living room in North Andover Outdoor seats at the Chart House restaurant on Boston's Long Wharf were submerged. The town of Barnstable says many shore roads are inaccessible due to flooding
NORTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Much work done - and to be done - in Worcester

Coming off the heels from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, I can’t help feeling encouraged for Worcester and our commonwealth’s future. The stakes are higher than ever, and the voters have elected us to deliver for their families and communities. I am incredibly honored and proud to be a part of Worcester’s deeply committed and effective legislative delegation.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Damage to This Plum Island House Shows the Power of Friday's Winter Storm

The powerful storm that hit New England Friday washed away a wall on the first floor of a beachfront house on Massachusetts' Plum Island, firefighters said Saturday. The already-vacant house on 73rd Street at Reservation Terrace was being monitored by the Newburyport fire and building departments Saturday, according to fire officials. It "has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," they said in a statement.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WMUR.com

Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye

HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
HAMPTON, NH
CBS Boston

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER - Wind and rain, ripped through the Merrimack Valley, leaving an estimated 17,000 people without power Friday. One of the hardest hit towns is Andover. "We have approximately a third of the town without power at this point," said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. National Grid estimates power may not be fully restored in Andover until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They acknowledge that some homes may be dark into next week. Just one power pole can take up to seven hours to replace. "There was a pole that's leaning, a tree that was dead knocked over the pole, knocked...
ANDOVER, MA

