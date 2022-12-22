Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Furry Feline 'Lady Gaga' is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
whdh.com
Boston braces for storm with increased staffing, emergency preparations
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are bracing for Friday’s storm with increased staffing and other emergency preparations. The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and harsh winds to the area throughout the day on Friday, and officials are expecting wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour and localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport area.
nbcboston.com
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
NECN
UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind
With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
whdh.com
WATCH: Chain-reaction crash in East Boston caught on camera
BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.
WCVB
Family driving rental to Boston for NHL Winter Classic after Southwest flights delayed
BOSTON — With the NHL Winter Classic set for Boston's Fenway Park in less than a week, one family — who was planning to fly to Boston on Southwest — is not letting the airline's meltdown stop them from getting to Beantown. Tim Maher and his family...
Christmas Eve Fire Sends Half Dozen Boston Residents To Hospital: Officials
At least half a dozen people were injured following a two-alarm fire that occurred at a Boston home on Christmas Eve, officials said.The fire broke out at 314 Warren Street in Roxbury in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 24, according to Boston Fire on Twitter. Upon arrival, crews saw …
WCVB
Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded
BOSTON — A major winter storm that impacted much of the United States before the Christmas holiday continues to provide headaches for travelers and some airlines. For Southwest Airlines, the headaches across its network have become migraine-proportioned, leading to more than two-thirds of its flights being canceled on Monday and nearly the same number on Tuesday.
msonewsports.com
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
WCVB
Shayna's Favorites: Feasting on 'spuckies' and baked goods in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Been a while since you had a goodspuckie? Run, don’t walk, to New Deal Fruit in Revere. Or hook up with Anthony Gesualdi and his Politically Incorrect North End Food Tour. And killer spuckies are also to be had at Monica's Mercato and Salumeria on Salem St.
whdh.com
Major storm downs trees, power lines across Massachusetts
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday’s storm is bringing down trees and power lines across Massachusetts, causing outages in many areas. In Andover, several trees caused issues overnight and during the morning commute. One took down wires on High Street at Olde Berry Road and another hit a house and crushed a car on Route 114.
Firefighters battle strong winds, flooding to halt Duxbury blaze
DUXBURY, Ma — Duxbury firefighters had to battle strong winds and flooding to stop a large garage fire before it got out of control Thursday afternoon. The Duxbury Fire Department shared video of fire crews battling the billowing three-alarm garage fire at Pine Point Place. Despite the strong winds...
Photos: Damage from Friday's powerful wind, rain storm
Winds flattened a gazebo on the common in Norton. A tree fell on a house in Springfield, displacing four people. Flooding at Horseneck Beach in Westport. Waves crashed into the sea wall on Lynn Shore Drive, where flooding is a concern. A tree came crashing down on a car in Wilmington. The drive was able to walk away without injury. Flooding around the Assonet Four Corners in Freetown. A family was shaken up when a tree came through the living room in North Andover Outdoor seats at the Chart House restaurant on Boston's Long Wharf were submerged. The town of Barnstable says many shore roads are inaccessible due to flooding
Much work done - and to be done - in Worcester
Coming off the heels from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, I can’t help feeling encouraged for Worcester and our commonwealth’s future. The stakes are higher than ever, and the voters have elected us to deliver for their families and communities. I am incredibly honored and proud to be a part of Worcester’s deeply committed and effective legislative delegation.
NECN
Damage to This Plum Island House Shows the Power of Friday's Winter Storm
The powerful storm that hit New England Friday washed away a wall on the first floor of a beachfront house on Massachusetts' Plum Island, firefighters said Saturday. The already-vacant house on 73rd Street at Reservation Terrace was being monitored by the Newburyport fire and building departments Saturday, according to fire officials. It "has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," they said in a statement.
WMUR.com
Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye
HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
Boston mayor warns of dangerously low temperatures during winter storm
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is warning that temperatures in the city could drop to dangerous levels during a major winter storm approaching the East Coast. She is also urging residents to stay vigilant and avoid driving in icy conditions.Dec. 22, 2022.
WCVB
Forecasting Our Future: Luxury residences in Boston designed to protect building from flooding
BOSTON — New technology installed at a new luxury residence in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood aims to protect the building from flooding. “When we designed the building in 2014, it was not long after the devastation from Hurricane Sandy,” said William Halter, of ElkisManfredi Architects. The storm served...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Merrimack Valley
ANDOVER - Wind and rain, ripped through the Merrimack Valley, leaving an estimated 17,000 people without power Friday. One of the hardest hit towns is Andover. "We have approximately a third of the town without power at this point," said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. National Grid estimates power may not be fully restored in Andover until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They acknowledge that some homes may be dark into next week. Just one power pole can take up to seven hours to replace. "There was a pole that's leaning, a tree that was dead knocked over the pole, knocked...
Comments / 0