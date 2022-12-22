Days left to adopt a pet, get a year’s worth of pet food for free

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday is the last day you can adopt a pet from SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center and receive a full year’s worth of pet food along with them.

The offer was good from Dec. 5 to 24 thanks to a gift from Dr. Jeffrey and Melissa Williamson.

Shelter officials said offer details will be provided to families at the time of adoption.

You can visit the shelter at 6035 Sisson Rd. in Titusville to meet the adoptable pets.

