ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do With Kids Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

Christmas is over, so it’s time to kick back and relax before the new year! Here’s our top things to do with kids — listed in no particular order — for Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Click on the links for more information about...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore

(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
beckersdental.com

Tennessee dental clinic 1st to offer 24-hour emergency services

A Nashville, Tenn.-based practice recently became the first dental clinic in the city to offer 24-hour emergency care. Nashville Smiles Up offers emergency services from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is now available 24 hours on Sunday and Monday, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

WGNS Spoke to Murfreesboro City Schools Guest about Returning to Class After Winter Break and Much More - Later, We Learned of the Reopening of Reeves Sain Drug Store

Murfreesboro City Schools Communication’s Director Lisa Trail joined WGNS on the airwaves this Monday morning, December 26th. Mrs. Trail spoke to WGNS Host Scott Walker about winter break coming to a close and students heading back to class on January 4, 2023. She also mentioned the need for parents to sign their children up for potential entry into the Discovery School, with the deadline to apply set for January 6, 2023 (See more details HERE). Note, for a child to apply for kindergarten, they have to be at least 5-years-of-age by August 15, 2023.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Water main breaks expected in Nashville; trash, recycling stopped Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As snow blankets the Midstate, city leaders are warning Nashville residents of an increase in water main breaks. Trash and recycling collection has also been halted Monday while roads remain slick. Metro Water Services says potential water main breaks should be reported by calling (615)...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy