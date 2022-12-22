Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Related
‘It was like Niagara Falls:’ Gallatin family displaced after pipe burst in apartment
A Gallatin mother and her two daughters' Christmas Eve plans changed drastically after their sprinkler line burst in their apartment, and they say two days later, they still can't get help from their apartment.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do With Kids Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
Christmas is over, so it’s time to kick back and relax before the new year! Here’s our top things to do with kids — listed in no particular order — for Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Click on the links for more information about...
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
Bye Y’all: Nashville eateries, venues that closed in 2022
They say change is the only thing that is constant and in a city like Nashville, you have to look twice to see what beloved business is now gone and what has taken its place.
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
The Daily South
Keith Urban Spreads Christmas Cheer By Donating $200,000 To Nashville Charities
Country star Keith Urban took on a new role this year—Santa Claus. The “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” singer spread a little holiday cheer around Nashville this year with some much-appreciated, end-of-year donations to local charities The Nashville Food Projects, Thistle Farms, and Music Health Alliance.
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dental clinic 1st to offer 24-hour emergency services
A Nashville, Tenn.-based practice recently became the first dental clinic in the city to offer 24-hour emergency care. Nashville Smiles Up offers emergency services from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is now available 24 hours on Sunday and Monday, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
Madison community ready for its Renaissance
East of Interstate 65 and along the Cumberland River sits a community looking to realize its potential.
Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle
Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday.
13 displaced after fire in Nashville day after Christmas
Nashville Fire crews handled a residential home on fire Monday afternoon in East Nashville that affected 13 people.
Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas
1994, a year after legendary country music entertainer Conway Twitty passed, Trinity Music City opened with a huge Christmas attraction for visitors across the country.
Woman and teen son shot in Cumberland Plaza parking lot
A woman and her teen son were shot in a Nashville strip mall parking lot Friday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
wgnsradio.com
WGNS Spoke to Murfreesboro City Schools Guest about Returning to Class After Winter Break and Much More - Later, We Learned of the Reopening of Reeves Sain Drug Store
Murfreesboro City Schools Communication’s Director Lisa Trail joined WGNS on the airwaves this Monday morning, December 26th. Mrs. Trail spoke to WGNS Host Scott Walker about winter break coming to a close and students heading back to class on January 4, 2023. She also mentioned the need for parents to sign their children up for potential entry into the Discovery School, with the deadline to apply set for January 6, 2023 (See more details HERE). Note, for a child to apply for kindergarten, they have to be at least 5-years-of-age by August 15, 2023.
fox17.com
Water main breaks expected in Nashville; trash, recycling stopped Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As snow blankets the Midstate, city leaders are warning Nashville residents of an increase in water main breaks. Trash and recycling collection has also been halted Monday while roads remain slick. Metro Water Services says potential water main breaks should be reported by calling (615)...
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
Man spends months trying to get barrels removed from behind Nashville neighborhood
The barrels were finally removed hours after News 2 reached out to the company that owns the apartment complex.
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
WSMV
Thousands without power in Nashville area
Centerville Fire Department said a woman was found inside a home that had caught fire on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0