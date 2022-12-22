ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chain FiiZ Drinks taking over long-vacant Sonic Drive-In on San Antonio's Broadway corridor

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avCZx_0jrs1lRs00
Once a Sonic Drive-In, the property at 3521 Broadway St. has sat empty since 2018.
A long-vacant Sonic Drive-In location in the Alamo Heights area appears poised to gain a new tenant: Utah-based FiiZ Drinks.

The property at 3521 Broadway St. has sat empty since 2018, but new signage and a fresh coat of paint on the building points to the FiiZ Drinks chain's plan to start serving specialty carbonated and non-carbonated sips at the location.


A search of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) database only turns up FiiZ's plans for a new build in nearby Converse. However, it’s difficult to misconstrue the chain’s branded signage splashed across the front of the Broadway building.

Founded in 2014, FiiZ operates locations in Spring and League, near Houston, with forthcoming locations in Corpus Christi and Jordan Ranch, also near Houston. Earlier this year, the chain shared plans for the its first San Antonio-area store — at 7215 E. Loop 1604 North in Converse — which is set to be finished early next year.

The Current
reached out to Fiiz for details about the Broadway location, but officials were unavailable at press time.

San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
