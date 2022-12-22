I remember lying on the floor, my face against the carpet. My one-year-old son was next to me, playing with his toy trains. As a child with ADHD, who was already expressing signs of hyperactivity by six months of age, he was uncharacteristically calm at this moment. I wondered how long this would last. How long would it be before he got up and ambled out of the room, in search of something more interesting? If he got up and left the room, I had no idea if I could rise from the carpet to chase after him.

21 DAYS AGO