Denver, CO

Former Broncos RB & Super Bowl Champ Ronnie Hillman Dead At 31

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

This is a tough one.

Ronnie Hillman, the former running back for the Denver Broncos who helped lead Peyton Manning and the Broncos to a Super Bowl during the 2015-2016 season, has passed away at 31, according to TMZ.

He passed away after a long battle with cancer, his family announced.

The family shared in a statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.

We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

The former third round pick back in 2012 was diagnosed with Renal Medullary Carcinoma, a rare form of cancer that predominantly affects young African Americans with sickle cell.

Although he put up a tough fight, he ultimately passed away in Hospice care.

His former teammates Derek Wolfe and Orlando Franklin asked Broncos fans to pray for him as his condition worsened significantly this week.

Hillman played with Broncos from 2012 to 2015, where they ultimately defeated Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl that final season.

The Broncos shared in a statement as well:

“A bright soul gone far too soon. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”

