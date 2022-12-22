Final Steelers Injuries-3 listed as questionable, Pickens misses practice

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Three listed as questionable ahead of the Saturday night game against the Raiders as the final injury report was released.

Receiver Diontae Johnson , who told reporters on Thursday he would go as he deals with turf toe, is questionable. Linebacker Myles Jack , who missed last week due to a groin injury, is questionable. Same with safety Terrell Edmunds , he didn’t practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Receiver George Pickens due to illness, center JC Hassenauer (personal), defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (coaches decision) and corner Josh Jackson -along with Johnson and Edmunds did not practice Thursday.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) has practiced full all week. Tailback Najee Harris went from limited to not practicing to full over the span of the week. Jack and fullback Derek Watt (ankle) practiced full Thursday.

Steelers will hold an unusual day-before-game practice on Friday before hosting the Raiders Saturday night.