Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
CFB experts state Miami football biggest Cormani McClain challengers

The Miami football program remains involved with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who committed to the Hurricanes in October. McClain did not sign a National Letter of Intent during the Early National Signing period that ended on Friday. Alabama and Colorado have emerged as the biggest challengers to Miami. Chad Simmons,...
