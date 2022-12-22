Read full article on original website
Indiana thaws out ahead of New Year weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s temperatures were below average for a fifth consecutive day, but substantial warming is on the horizon. We’re used to seeing colder weather this time of year, but high temperatures have been well below our average in the upper 30s. Luckily, the cold air will not last long as our weather pattern remains active. Southerly wind has been present across a broad area of the Central US and the air is warming as a result. Wednesday will benefit from the wind and a partly to mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb into the mid 40s! One word of caution however… the day will begin with a freezing fog, so watch out for slick spots before the sun comes out.
Visit Indiana Winter Adventures: ‘Snow’ Much Fun Awaits
From the Midwest’s only refrigerated toboggan run to skiing, tubing and ice skating — If you’re looking for winter fun for the whole family to enjoy, you can find it in Indiana and there’s still plenty of time to try it all. Elaine bedel joined FOX59...
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
Mesoscale Discussion – heaviest snows late afternoon/evening likely east and south of Chicago
Mesoscale Discussion 2065 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0339 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 Areas affected...Far eastern Illinois into Indiana...western Kentucky...far southern Michigan...and far western Ohio Concerning...Snow Squall Valid 222139Z - 230145Z SUMMARY...The potential for brief/localized snow squalls will shift into Indiana, northwest Kentucky, and western Ohio through the evening hours as a strong cold front continues to push east. DISCUSSION...A strong cold front continues to push east across IN based on latest surface observations, and a broad region of post-frontal light to moderate snowfall remains evident from Lake Michigan southward into northern AR. Web cams and surface observations show pockets of reduced visibility down to 1/2 to 1/4 mile where moderate snowfall is coincident with 20-25 knot winds (gusting to 30-35 knots) across eastern IL. These winds are slightly stronger (around 5 knots on average) than depicted by latest guidance, and are expected to spread east into IN, parts of KY, and western OH behind the surface front through 02 UTC. Surface pressure falls in the absence of a strong warm advection regime across the Great Lakes region hint that synoptic ascent is increasing as the upper jet noses into the lower MS River Valley. Consequently, post-frontal precipitation will likely increase as well over the next several hours. The combination of gusty surface winds and pockets of moderate snowfall will maintain the potential for brief, sporadic snow squalls with reduced visibility down to 1/4 mile. Snow squalls may be more impactful across parts of far northwest KY into central IN where light rainfall ahead of the cold front followed by a rapid onset of freezing temperatures may result in flash freezing coincident with the brief snow squall conditions.
Winds/Arctic Chill dominate Winter Storm
Blowing and drifting snow – temps to drop drastically Winter Storm Warning in Effect through Friday (Blizzard conditions expected in northern Porter Co, IN) with extremely dangerous winter conditions area-wide. A very strong cold front will march through NE Illinois and NW Indiana during the day Thursday. Ahead of the front accumulating snow will spread […]
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
New Call For Snowfall
Good evening, folks. This is a bonus post just to get in my New Call For Snowfall and to offer some very quick thoughts on this dangerous setup ahead. Snow and bitter cold temps are going to cause some big time issues. This is the New Call for Snowfall…. I’ve...
Winter Storm Warning issued for all of Southeastern Indiana
— All four Southeastern Indiana counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm Thursday through 5 pm Friday. A Wind Chill Warning will also be in effect from 1 am Friday until 4 am Saturday for Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties. The National Weather Service says heavy...
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Indiana State Police: Don't call us about road conditions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads are about to get really bad, so Indiana State Police are asking that you don't call 911 or local dispatch centers asking about road conditions. Troopers say they're expecting the volume of calls to go up drastically and need the lines to stay...
The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions
Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
