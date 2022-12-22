ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Good News Friday: December 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD is honoring the legacy of James Burrell by naming its newest elementary school after him. Burrell passed away in July 2020. He spent five decades with the district starting off a student then later teaching Vocational and Special Educations at Belton Junior and Senior high school. He retired in 2000 but continued to drive a bus until 2015.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Community gives back to Waco Center for Youth during Christmas

WACO, Texas — Hundreds of Christmas presents made their way to kids living at the Waco Center for Youth to help spread holiday cheer this season. The (VSC) Volunteer Services Council of the Waco Center for Youth is a nonprofit organization that fills the gap to help the children at the facility.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Midway candidate wasted our time; build new streets, not trails

In reference Joseph Coburn’s withdrawal as the pick for the Midway ISD superintendent position, it’s a sad day when somebody puts themself into the running for a position like this with no apparent serious thought as to whether or not they really want the job to begin with. What a waste of everybody’s time and money, including the school board that spent countless hours and money sifting through all the information, only to come up with a candidate who apparently never really wanted the job to begin with. Thanks for nothing, sir.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

$8.9 million Lake Air, Challenger renovation on track for spring ball

Renovations at the old Little League fields along New Road are on track to welcome ballplayers home for opening day in April, according to Tom Balk, Waco parks and recreation senior park planner. The fields are undergoing $8.9 million in upgrades that will create a complex with new amenities, four...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco native, lifelong TCU fan ready to Fiesta with the Frogs

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - TCU will make history becoming the first Texas team to appear in the college football playoffs. A Waco native and lifelong TCU fan, Jake Boozer, will be along for the ride. The Horned Frogs are set to appear in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. A win...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

INTERVIEW: Sportsperson of the Year: Shawn Trochim, MCC athletic director

INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022. Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC. Reflective of a year that...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy

TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

