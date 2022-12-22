Read full article on original website
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
KWTX
Good News Friday: December 23, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD is honoring the legacy of James Burrell by naming its newest elementary school after him. Burrell passed away in July 2020. He spent five decades with the district starting off a student then later teaching Vocational and Special Educations at Belton Junior and Senior high school. He retired in 2000 but continued to drive a bus until 2015.
Community gives back to Waco Center for Youth during Christmas
WACO, Texas — Hundreds of Christmas presents made their way to kids living at the Waco Center for Youth to help spread holiday cheer this season. The (VSC) Volunteer Services Council of the Waco Center for Youth is a nonprofit organization that fills the gap to help the children at the facility.
KWTX
After tornado destroyed original building, Salado church opens new facility for Christmas
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A very special gift for the community of Salado came just in time for Christmas. This holiday weekend the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church held its first services in a brand-new facility. On April 12, an EF-3 tornado tore through Salado and completely destroyed the church,...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove teacher fills classroom with holiday spirit of kindness
Hettie Halstead Elementary first grader Carter Grooms is the new kid in class. But he instantly felt like part of the family thanks to the gestures of kindness teacher Kacie Chenoweth encourages students to share this holiday season. “The last ten minutes of our school day, we wrote or drew...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Midway candidate wasted our time; build new streets, not trails
In reference Joseph Coburn’s withdrawal as the pick for the Midway ISD superintendent position, it’s a sad day when somebody puts themself into the running for a position like this with no apparent serious thought as to whether or not they really want the job to begin with. What a waste of everybody’s time and money, including the school board that spent countless hours and money sifting through all the information, only to come up with a candidate who apparently never really wanted the job to begin with. Thanks for nothing, sir.
KWTX
Killeen resident on day three of busted pipes, flooded apartment receives little help from apartment complex
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Leaving her faucet running and opening her sink cabinet drawers didn’t stop the arctic blast of last week from causing pipes in Lori Keith’s Stonehill Apartment Complex to burst Friday. Those busted pipes have left her carpet completely soaked. “I got home on Friday...
WacoTrib.com
$8.9 million Lake Air, Challenger renovation on track for spring ball
Renovations at the old Little League fields along New Road are on track to welcome ballplayers home for opening day in April, according to Tom Balk, Waco parks and recreation senior park planner. The fields are undergoing $8.9 million in upgrades that will create a complex with new amenities, four...
Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
KWTX
Waco native, lifelong TCU fan ready to Fiesta with the Frogs
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - TCU will make history becoming the first Texas team to appear in the college football playoffs. A Waco native and lifelong TCU fan, Jake Boozer, will be along for the ride. The Horned Frogs are set to appear in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. A win...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WacoTrib.com
INTERVIEW: Sportsperson of the Year: Shawn Trochim, MCC athletic director
INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022. Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC. Reflective of a year that...
KWTX
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
Harker Heights City Council to re-examine Proposition A in January
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The City of Harker Heights announced Thursday that its city council will review a petition for referendum on Proposition A on Jan. 10, 2023. A total of 626 people signed the petition, but a total of 440 signatures were accepted. It was then filed with the City Secretary's office on Dec. 12.
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Texas ahead of dangerous freeze
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas is bracing for the cold front coming in this week by opening up numerous warming shelters that will provide people somewhere to escape the dangerous temperatures. Here is a list of warming shelters in Bell County, McLennan County and the Brazos Valley. Those experiencing...
Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy
TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
WacoTrib.com
Climate experts: Waco likely to see normal spring after La Niña peters out
Waco this week saw its lowest December temperature in 32 years as an arctic front bore down on the United States, with the thermometer falling to 11 degrees early Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But do not get used to it. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm to...
Cameron Park Zoo hosts groundbreaking event for new attractions
WACO, Texas — The Cameron Park Zoo is inviting everyone to the pavilion for its groundbreaking of the Penguin Shores Exhibit, Vet Hospital and Education Center on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. At the event, families and kids can expect plenty of fun as they can sip on...
KCEN
