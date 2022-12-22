Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Car hits old YMCA sign on Campbell Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crash in north Jackson. A vehicle reportedly ran into the sign in front of the old YMCA building on Campbell Street Monday night. Our crews received a call about the accident just before 7 p.m. Jackson police say there were...
WBBJ
76 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
DYER, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs have been rescued from an abandoned home in Dyer. The situation was first reported by a concerned citizen who reached out to law enforcement, according to a news release. That is when the Animal Rescue Corps stepped in to help local officials...
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
Memphis area store owner shot to death on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
WBBJ
Hardin County residents under boil water notice
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County residents are under a precautionary boil water notice. The First Utility District of Hardin County says that water used for consumption, ice or brushing teeth will need to be boiled for three minutes. They add that some customers are without water, but their...
WBBJ
Water being handed out as crews work to fix leaks
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities are working to restore water in Henderson County. With many of the residents of the county without water, the calls started coming in Friday morning. Lexington Utilities says they are currently giving out cases of water, as well as filling up anyone’s containers,...
WBBJ
Donations needed to help Jackson’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — As winter weather conditions worsen, one group of volunteers are looking out for those left out in the cold. The Jackson-Madison County Humanitarian Relief Volunteers need your help. While they have secured locations to house the homeless, there is still work to be done in order...
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
kbsi23.com
Dyersburg man faces charges after Christmas tree, child’s gifts burned
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A Dyersburg man faces charges after police say he burned a Christmas tree and a child’s presents. James Walker, 25, Dyersburg, faces charges of aggravated burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest, aggravated arson, simple possession, failure to appear out of Dyersburg City Court, and is being held for Pemiscot County, Missouri for active warrants, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.
WBBJ
Missing Jolynne Redfearn may be in Jackson area
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfearn on December 19. According to family, Redfearn was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
WBBJ
Shoppers head to the stores for gift exchanges
JACKSON, Tenn. — Shoppers were, again, out in full force Monday, the day after Christmas. Hopefully you all had a good Christmas, but let’s say that sweater your grandmother bought you isn’t fitting just quite right. Monday may have been the only day of the year where...
Resident loses dog, home in Halls fire days before Christmas
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Halls Thursday morning according to a tweet from Rural Metro Fire.
WATE
Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run
WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
wtva.com
Woman shot and killed in Tippah County
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
Dresden Enterprise
Investigation of Greenfield Shooting Incident Completed
An official report issued by former Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford, who retired earlier this month, details the events that led up to Assistant Chief Danny Smith discharging his service weapon at a fleeing vehicle in downtown Greenfield. According to the report, which is based on witness testimony and security...
WBBJ
Annual meat sale held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Holy Smokers” are cooking up some good meat. Birth Choice Friends Family Care Center in north Jackson had their annual meat sale. Orders placed online were scheduled for pick-up on Thursday. They were selling various items, including smoked turkeys, hams, spare ribs, whole...
WBBJ
Choral society to begin rehearsals for April concert
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society says they have saved a seat for you. The Choral Society says on January 9, they will be beginning rehearsals for their next concert “Carpe Diem, Cantate Diem!”. Rehearsals will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First United Methodist...
WBBJ
2022 HUB Classic to be held this week
JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is hosting an annual event in the next upcoming days. Area Relief Ministries’ HUB Classic basketball tournament is coming up soon. This is an event where different West Tennessee high school basketball teams compete against one another in a tournament style format. There...
WBBJ
Local firefighters spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols
JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to be jolly!. Local firefighters gathered Wednesday morning to spread Christmas cheer to local senior citizen homes. The Madison County Fire Department made their first stop at 9 a.m. at Cades Center Assisted Living. At 11 they visited St. Mary’s on the...
