Craig Daily Press
Moffat County Locals: Ashleigh Seely builds healthy bodies, happy hearts
Maintaining well-being is more than just building a muscular physique. It’s about eating right, staying mentally fit, and plenty of outdoor engagement. But, if you’ve got Ashleigh Seely aiding you on your health journey, you already knew all that. Seely is a prominent part of the health world...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County Locals: Jennifer Riley, a local at the head of community health care
For years, Memorial Regional Health was led by an outside management company, which often led locals to ask: When is the CEO leaving?. Nobody asks MRH Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Riley that question, though, because Riley is a local as much as anyone, having been born at the old Memorial Hospital and graduating from Moffat County High School in 1991.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County Locals: Behind the badge officers are community members too
Officers Kelsey Morford and Ryan Hampton work in different roles with the Craig Police Department but in both of their roles they are directly serving and building up the community. Both officers were presented with Life Saving Awards from Chief Michael Cochran in November for their efforts in an emergency...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County Locals: Grow a bookstore and grow the community
Since Liane Davis-Kling purchased Downtown Books in 2015, it has been a learning curve of learning the book selling business, but it hasn’t been a journey she’s been on alone. When the previous owner, Terry Carwile announced his plan to close down the bookstore in December of 2014,...
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 worth of direct payment to benefit Coloradans staring 31st of January
By the end of January, Colorado taxpayers will get a direct payment of up to $1,500 due to Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Every state resident who filed their taxes by June 30 will get a Colorado Cash Back or Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund check in the amount of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers according to an article published by Schilke (2022).
