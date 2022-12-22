Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Wave 3
Metro Snow Team continues road treatment, roads in ‘good driving condition’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick spots. According to the Louisville Department of Public Works, the team worked throughout Sunday evening to treat roadways and to close out coverage from the weekend storm. Metro’s roadways are...
kbsi23.com
Western Kentucky residents under National Weather Service advisement
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A cold front will will sweep through the region tonight, according to a Monday afternoon report issued by the National Weather Service. Light now, with accumulations of up to one inch are possible along the front. Temperatures behind the front will fall to to the...
Wave 3
Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you were hitting the roads or trying to catch a flight, it was tough to get around this weekend. Some people are taking advantage of the slight warmup to leave Louisville. “I wish I could say it was worth it financially, but yeah, it was...
Wave 3
I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days. Only one lane is open on I-75 North, but all southbound lanes have been open since Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In addition, the...
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Crews Prepare For Another Round Of Snow Overnight
After getting a brief break from their snow-fighting efforts, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing to respond to another round of winter weather overnight into Monday. An overnight clipper system could drop an inch or more of additional snow on parts of the region. The KYTC District...
wdrb.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
Wave 3
TARC resumes regular services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -TARC resumed regular fixed route service as of 2:49 a.m. Saturday. Routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. For a full list of missed stops, click or tap here. TARC said extreme cold and icy roads are likely to impact service. Please check the...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
Wave 3
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking Light Snow To Start The Week
Good Monday to one and all. We are coming off a harsh Christmas weekend and we are still tracking some snow. Light snow is working through here and bringing another day of tricky travel. This is the last of the winter for a bit as we have a very soggy break on the way.
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
spectrumnews1.com
'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
WKYT 27
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police. We do not know how long the body was there or how police were alerted to the body. KSP says they do not suspect foul play. This story...
Wave 3
Meade County cutting off parts of water service due to cold temps, increased demand
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in Meade County may be without water service for several hours due to cold temperatures and increased demand. Meade County Water District’s General Manager Brett Pyles posted the notice on the Meade County Water District’s Facebook page on Monday night. The district said...
wdrb.com
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
WKYT 27
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
fox56news.com
Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
